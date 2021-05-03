Metro roundup: Amara Lytle leads Cedar Falls at shortened MVC Supermeet

DUBUQUE — Amara Lytle of Cedar Falls finished runner-up Monday in a weather-shortened Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet at Meadows Golf Course in Dubuque.

Lytle recorded a nine-hole total of 36, just one stroke back of the 35 shot by medalist Emma Sorg of Cedar Rapids Washington.

Cedar Falls finished tied for third in the overall team standing along Iowa City Liberty with a score of 179. Western Dubuque won the closely contested team race with a 175 total and Cedar Rapids Washington was second at 177.

Due to the large tournament field and mid-round weather cancellation, some golfers played the front nine while others only played the back nine.

Maddie Dolan’s 48 led a Waterloo West team that accumulated a total score of 210. Chase Doland and Evan Miehe finished one stroke back for the Wahawks with scores of 49.

In addition to Lytle’s score near the top of the leaderboard, Cedar Falls received a 44 from Marley Richter and a 47 by Taylor Urbanek.

Waterloo East didn’t have enough golfers for a team score, but Mea Schutte led the Trojans with an individual score of 57.

