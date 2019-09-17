CEDAR RAPIDS -- Top-ranked Cedar Falls blistered Cedar Rapids Prairie Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball action, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9.
The Tigers (13-1) hit .366 for the match. Akacia Brown finished with 17 kills (.433), Jada Golden-Smith added 11 (.500), Alayna Yates had six (.667) and Emerson Green chipped in four (.571).
Green also had 33 assists and three blocks, Brown had 15 digs, Alivia Bronner had 12 digs and two service aces, and Yates had three service aces.
Prairie fell to 3-10 on the season.
C.R. KENNEDY 3, WATERLOO WEST 1: Waterloo West lost for just the second time this season as Cedar Rapids Kennedy won a closely contested, four-set match over the 14th-ranked Wahawks.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23.
Kennedy improved to 6-9 while West is 8-2.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN TRIANGULAR: Waterloo Christian split a pair of matches in the Iowa Star Conference triangular it hosted Tuesday.
The Regents (3-7) defeated Riceville 25-23, 25-15, 25-13 and battled third-ranked Janesville (9-3) in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 defeat. Janesville also defeated Riceville (0-8).
Waterloo Christian served at 96 percent, got 15 assists from Lauren Bergstrom. seven kills from Allison White and outstanding passing from Sydney Aronson and Sidra Wheeler in the win over Riceville.
The Regents didn't put up big numbers against Janesville, but head coach Angela Evans was thrilled with the way her team competed.
"We had a fun time playing," she said. "Our defense took it another level up when you play Janesville, and I couldn't be more proud. Ashlynn Walston brought energy with her hitting and blocking and her ability to defend and support her team in the front row the while night.
"They played really well. It was a late night, and they gave me all of their effort."
Girls' swimming
WATERLOO 89.5, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 88.5: Waterloo needed a win in the final event and the TroHawks got it to edge Dubuque Hempstead in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' swimming dual meet.
Jade Cox, Ava Bertram, Kate Miller and Emma Clark clocked a 4:25.76 in the 400 freeestyle relay to secure the team victory.
Overall, Waterloo won six events and placed second in eight more.
Carley Caughron won the 50 freestyle in a Tro-Hawk record 24.41 and took the 100 butterfly in 57.76. Lauren Kimball (248) and Avery Hogan went 1-2 in diving, and Cox won the 200 individual medley (2:42.66) and 500 freestyle (6:25.97).
Other runners-up for the TroHawks were the 200 medley relay of Kate Miller, Rylie Long, Caughron and Anna McNally, Clark in the 200 IM, McNally in the 50 free, Miller in the 100 free and 100 backstroke, the 200 freestyle relay of Caughron, Long, Clark and McNally and Long in the 100 breaststroke.
Monday
Boys' golf
TIGERS WIN DIVISIONAL: Jack Moody tied for first and two other Cedar Falls golfers finished in the top five as the Tigers won the first round of their Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet Monday at Thunder Hills Golf Course in Peosta.
Cedar Falls claimed a 10-stroke win over host Western Dubuque by carding a 301.
Moody and Kyle Neighbors of Cedar Rapids Washington tied for first, while the Tigers' Luke Meyer was third with a 74, and Max Tjoa tied for fifth with a 75.
WEST FIFTH: Waterloo West was led by an 84 from Mitch Fordyce as the Wahawks took fifth in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional at Jones Park in Cedar Rapids.
