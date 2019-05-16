{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Amara Lytle fired a three-over par 38 to lead Cedar Falls to the team title at Thursday's Mississippi Valley Conference girls' golf quadrangular at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

Megan Sawyer and Grace Considine added 40s for the Tigers, who finished at 162 for a comfortable win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy (202).

Waterloo West was led by Maddie Dolan with a round of 47 while Alyssa Fankhauser's 52 paced Waterloo East.

