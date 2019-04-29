DUBUQUE -- Dubuque Wahlert had three players finish among the top five as the Golden Eagles won the Mississippi Valley Conference girls' golf supermeet Monday at The Meadows Golf Course.
Wahlert posted a 337 team score while Cedar Falls was runner-up at 354, one stroke better than Dubuque Senior.
Megan Sawyer's round of 85 led Cedar Falls and was good for seventh place overall. Amara Lytle added an 87 for ninth place while Grace Considine and Riley Marten each shot 91.
Waterloo West's Maddie Dolan carded a 94 for a top 20 finish while Mersaydes Brunson led Waterloo East with a 112. West and East placed 14th and 15th in the team standings, respectively.
Girls' track and field
C.R. PRAIRIE RELAYS: Waterloo West wasn't at full strength, but the Wahawks posted several outstanding efforts Monday at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Relays.
In all, West had 26 personal bests on the night and got wins from Ireland Frisch in the 400 hurdles, NaTracia Ceaser in the shot put and the thrower's relay of Maya Van Eram, Jada Draine, Ja'Naya Lashley and Brooklynn Smith.
In addition, Keeajah Scott took second in the 100, Amari Burt was runner-up in the 200 and the Wahawks were second in the 4x200 relay with Azaria Banks, Amari Burt, Endrina Huseinovic and Laura Hepworth as well as the 4x100 relay with Scott, Claresa Allison, Burt and Huseinovic.
Girls' soccer
COLUMBUS 2, MARSHALLTOWN 0: Waterloo Columbus missed out on some early opportunities, but the 13th-ranked Sailors (6-2) persevered and pulled out a 2-0 girls' soccer win over Marshalltown Monday for their fifth straight win.
Katelyn Blair redirected a Julie Benda corner kick in the 29th minute for the only goal of the first half, then Jenna Schott put away a pass from Bella Fain two minutes onto the second half.
Boys' tennis
CEDAR FALLS 9, I.C. LIBERTY 0: Cedar Falls overpowered Iowa City Liberty in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet Monday to improve to 10-3.
Siddhartha Kalala, Ben Campbell, Pranav Chandra, Neel Shah, Cedric Hassman and Vikash Ayyappan all shut out their opponents in singles, 6-0, 6-0.
WATERLOO WEST 9, I.C. LIBERTY 0: Waterloo West put together its first shutout win of the season as the Wahawks dominated Iowa City Liberty.
West (4-6) dropped just one set and got a big win from Matthew Loes, who rallied from an 8-4 deficit in a third-set tiebreaker to win.
COLUMBUS 7, WESTERN DUBUQUE 2: Waterloo Columbus rolled past Western Dubuque in a boys' tennis meet Monday to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Girls' tennis
COLUMBUS 9, OELWEIN 0: Columbus rolled past Oelwein without dropping a set in a girls' tennis dual meet Monday.
The Sailors dropped just three games in singles and five in doubles as they improved to 7-0 for the season.
CEDAR FALLS 9, I.C. LIBERTY 0: Unbeaten Cedar Falls cruised past Iowa City Liberty in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
The Tigers improved to 11-0 with their seventh shutout victory.
