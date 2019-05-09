WATERLOO -- Cedar Falls posted a 177 team score on a blustery Thursday afternoon at South Hills Golf Course to complete a runaway victory in the Metro Meet girls' golf series.
The Tigers were led by Megan Sawyer's round of 43 while Amara Lytle shot a 44 and Riley Martin and Teegan Schultz carded 45s.
Columbus was second Thursday at 201, led by Molly Fereday's 45.
Overall through the four rounds of competition, Cedar Falls finished at 680 with Columbus second at 813. Sawyer was the individual champion at 116 followed by teammates Lytle, Grace Considine, Martin and Schultz. Those five golfers, along with Columbus' Fereday, earned first-team All-Metro honors.
