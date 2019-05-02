{{featured_button_text}}

MARION -- Cedar Falls' top four golfers all shot 43 or better as the Tigers won the Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular hosted by Linn-Mar Thursday at Hunter's Ridge Golf Course.

Amara Lytle and Riley Marten led the Tigers with rounds of 38 and 39, respectively, and Cedar Falls posted a team score of 160.

DOLAN LEADS WEST: Maddie Dolan posted a round of 42 and Hayleigh Zikuda added a 44 to lead the Wahawks in a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular at Airport National in Cedar Rapids.

Dubuque Hempstead was the team champion, led by Morgan Hawkins' 38.

XAVIER WINS: Cedar Rapids Xavier won the Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular hosted by Waterloo East at Gates Park Thursday.

The Saints finished at 180 with Ellie Braksiek firing a 37 for medalist honors. Teylor Rugger's 57 paced East.

Girls' tennis

CEDAR FALLS 8, C.R. JEFFERSON 1: Sixth-ranked Cedar Falls improved to 12-0 heading into the final week of the regular season with a Mississippi Valley Conference rout of Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

C.R. WASHINGTON 9, WAT. WEST 0: Waterloo West forced third-set tiebreakers in two matches, but the Wahawks couldn't pull out any wins in a Mississippi Valley Conference loss to Cedar Rapids Washington.

Boys' tennis

C.R. WASHINGTON 8, WAT. WEST 1: Andrew Christian pulled out a three-set win, but that was it for Waterloo West in an 8-1 Mississippi Valley Conference loss at Cedar Rapids Washington Thursday.

COLUMBUS 8, DECORAH 1: Waterloo Columbus improved to 7-1 on the season with a decisive victory over Decorah.

It was a closely contested dual nearly from top to bottom with the Sailors five games and two sets in tiebreakers.

CEDAR FALLS WINS TWO: Cedar Falls whipped Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Cedar Rapids Kennedy by 8-1 margins Thursday in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

Girls' soccer

COLUMBUS 16, H-D/CAL 0: Columbus' 13th-ranked girls' soccer team overwhelmed Hampton-Dumont/CAL in a match that ended after 40 minutes of play.

Jenna Schott had a hat trick in the first five minutes as part of an attack that saw 10 Sailors record goals and eight contribute assists. Columbus improved to 7-2.

