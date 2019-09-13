IOWA CITY — Three Cedar Falls golfers carded scores of 38 or better as the Tigers captured a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular at Finkbine Golf Course Thursday.
Kevin Yang and Jack Moody shared medalist honors with rounds of 37, Max Tjoa was one stroke back at 38 and Parker Wolfe posted a 43 to give Cedar Falls a team score of 155 and an eight-stoke win over Cedar Rapids Washington.
Waterloo East was scheduled to host Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Wahlert at Gates Park, but that event was rescheduled for Sept. 18.
At Iowa City (Finkbine)
Team standings — 1. Cedar Falls 155, 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 163, 3. Western Dubuque 170, 4. Iowa City West 197.
Individual leaders — 1. (tie) Jack Moody (Cedar Falls), Kevin Yang (Cedar Falls) 37, 3. Max Tjoa (Cedar Falls) 38, 4. Joseph Tauber (CRW) 39, 5. Davis Stelzer (WD) 40.
Cedar Falls — Moody 37, Yang 37, Tjoa 38, Parker Wolfe 43, Jack Beecher 44, Owen Sawyer 45.
Cross country
Thursday’s thunderstorms forced the cancellation of the Marshalltown Invitational where Cedar Falls’ boys’ and girls’ cross country teams were scheduled to compete. The meet will not be made up.
Waterloo West was scheduled to run at the Cedar Rapids Invitational, but that meet was also cancelled.
Volleyball
COLLINS-MAXWELL 3, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 0: Waterloo Christian won its first set of the season, but Collins-Maxwell (2-3) had six blocks and five service aces as it dealt the Regents a 23-25, 25-17, 15-10 volleyball defeat Thursday.
