Metro golf roundup: Waterloo West tied for fourth in close divisional meet

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Dubuque Hempstead is the 27-hole leader at the Valley Divisional girls' golf meet through competition on Monday at Twin Pines in Cedar Rapids.

Hempstead's Morgan Hawkins carded an 18-hole score of 71 on Monday and moved into first place individually with a 123 total.

Waterloo West's Maddie Dolan and Chase Doland recorded scores of 85 and 86, respectively, on Monday. They sit sixth and seventh overall.

The Wahawks are tied with Dubuque Senior for fourth place in the team standings at 588. Cedar Rapids Kennedy is third with a 27-hole score of 584.

The final meet of the three-meet series is slated to take place in Waterloo next week.

