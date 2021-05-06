Metro golf roundup: Cedar Falls wins quad in tiebreaker

CEDAR FALLS -- Depth was crucial for Cedar Falls during a quadrangular meet Thursday night at Pheasant Ridge.
The Tigers' fifth-best score of 50 recorded by Molly Schlotfeldt beat Dubuque Wahlert's No. 5 score of 55 for the team title after each school tied at 176.
Iowa City Liberty was only two strokes back in the team race with a 178. Linn-Mar finished fourth at 186.
Neely Maurus of Liberty finished with a 1-under-par 35 for medalist honors. Cedar Falls' Amara Lytle was runner-up with a 38.
Support Local Journalism
Marley Richter (43), Taylor Urbanek (46) and Haley Jacobs (49) rounded out team scoring for the Tigers.
Dolan leads Wahawks
Waterloo West's Maddie Dolan tied for third individually and the Wahawks finished fourth during a quadrangular meet at Irv Warren Golf Course.
Cedar Rapids Washington won a close team race with a score of 176. Dubuque Hempstead was second at 179 and Cedar Rapids Prairie third with a 181.
Addie Berg of Prairie was the medalist with a 2-over-par 37. Dolan led the Wahawks with a 41. Her teammate Chase Doland carded a 44, while Grayson Nielsen finished with a 49 and Evan Miehe added a 54 for West.
Summaries
Cedar Falls Quad
at Pheasant Ridge
TEAM STANDINGS - *1. Cedar Falls 176, 2. Dubuque Wahlert 176, 3. Iowa City Liberty 178, 4. Linn-Mar 186.
* Tiebreaker was the fifth best score.
MEDALIST - Neely Maurus (Liberty). RUNNER-UP - Amara Lytle (CF).
CEDAR FALLS - Lytle 38, Marley Richter 43, Taylor Urbanek 46, Haley Jacobs 49.
Waterloo West Quad
TEAM STANDINGS - 1. Cedar Rapids Washington 176, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 179, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 181, 4. Waterloo West 188.
MEDALIST - Addie Berg (CRP) 37. RUNNER-UP - Morgan Hawkins (DH) 38.
WEST - Maddie Dolan 41, Chase Doland 44, Grayson Nielsen 49, Evan Miehe 54.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.