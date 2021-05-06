Metro golf roundup: Cedar Falls wins quad in tiebreaker

CEDAR FALLS -- Depth was crucial for Cedar Falls during a quadrangular meet Thursday night at Pheasant Ridge.

The Tigers' fifth-best score of 50 recorded by Molly Schlotfeldt beat Dubuque Wahlert's No. 5 score of 55 for the team title after each school tied at 176.

Iowa City Liberty was only two strokes back in the team race with a 178. Linn-Mar finished fourth at 186.

Neely Maurus of Liberty finished with a 1-under-par 35 for medalist honors. Cedar Falls' Amara Lytle was runner-up with a 38.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marley Richter (43), Taylor Urbanek (46) and Haley Jacobs (49) rounded out team scoring for the Tigers.

Dolan leads Wahawks

Waterloo West's Maddie Dolan tied for third individually and the Wahawks finished fourth during a quadrangular meet at Irv Warren Golf Course.

Cedar Rapids Washington won a close team race with a score of 176. Dubuque Hempstead was second at 179 and Cedar Rapids Prairie third with a 181.

Addie Berg of Prairie was the medalist with a 2-over-par 37. Dolan led the Wahawks with a 41. Her teammate Chase Doland carded a 44, while Grayson Nielsen finished with a 49 and Evan Miehe added a 54 for West.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.