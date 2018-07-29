Cedar Falls
HEAD COACH:
- Kenton Engels
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (5):
- Ben Bermel, Trevor Heinen, Joe Dean, Jack Moody, Kevin Yang
2018 schedule
(Home meets at Pheasant Ridge)
Aug. 9 — Mississippi Valley Supermeet, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 13 — at Linn-Mar Invitational, Hunters Ridge, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 23 — at Dubuque Hempstead quadrangular, Dubuque Golf and C.C., 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30 — Dubuque Senior, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapid Xavier, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 4 — Waterloo East, Waterloo West, 1 p.m. Sept. 6 — at Cedar Rapids Washington quadrangular, Gardner Golf Course, 3;15 p.m. Sept. 10 — at Mississippi Valley Divisional, Airport National, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 12 — at Cedar Rapids Washington Inv., TPC Deer Run, 1 p.m. Sept. 17 — at Linn-Mar quadrangular, Hunters Ridge, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 18 — Cedar Falls Invitational, Beaver Hills, 9 a.m. Sept. 24 — at Mississippi Valley Divisional, Gardner Golf Course, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27 — at Waterloo West quadrangular, Irv Warren, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 2 — at District Tournament, TBD
Waterloo West
HEAD COACH:
- Josh Barta
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (6):
- Kobe Smith, sr., Brady Buckley, jr., Tyler Jolly, sr., Mitchel Fordyce, soph., Jaxon Doland, jr., Max Paxton, jr.
2018 schedule
(Home meets at Irv Warren)
Aug. 9 — at Mississippi Valley Supermeet, Pheasant Ridge, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 20 — at Mason City Invitational, Mason City Country Club, 10 a.m. Aug. 22 —at Johnston, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23 — at Cedar Rapids Xavier quadrangular, St. Andrews, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Western Dubuque quadrangular, Thunder Hills Golf and CC, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 4 — at Cedar Falls triangular, Pheasant Ridge, 1 p.m. Sept. 6 — Iowa City High, Dubuque Senior, Linn-Mar, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 10 — at Mississippi Valley Divisional, Hunters Ridge, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie quadrangular, Airport National, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 24 — Mississippi Valley Divisional at West, Irv Warren, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27 — Cedar Falls, Waterloo East, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 2 — at District Tournament, TBD
Waterloo East
HEAD COACH:
- Dan Hensing
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (4):
- Dylan Andreassen, Brennan Davis, Seth Aspenson, Preston Peters.
2018 schedule
(Home meets at Gates Park)
Aug. 9 — at Mississippi Valley Supermeet, Pheasant Ridge, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23 — at Iowa City Liberty quadrangular, Brown Deer Golf Course, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30 — at Linn-Mar quadrangular, Hunters Ridge, 3;15 p.m.
Sept. 6 — at Dubuque Wahlert quadrangular, The Meadows Golf Course, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 10 — at Mississippi Valley Divisional, Airport National, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 — Iowa City High, Western Dubuque, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 24 — at Mississippi Valley Divisional, Gardner Golf Course, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27 — at Waterloo West, Irv Warren Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 2 — at District Tournament, TBD
