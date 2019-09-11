CEDAR FALLS — As Jack Moody neared the turn Tuesday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, he was looking for momentum to carry him into the back nine.
Holes 10-13 have occasionally been troublesome for the Cedar Falls senior golfer.
A birdie at the 390-yard par-4 sixth hole and another birdie on the 500-yard, par-5 eighth provided the jump Moody was looking form.
Carding his low round of the season, a 71, Moody and freshman Max Tjoa led the Tigers to a 47-stroke win in the 2019 Metro Meet over Waterloo West, 302-349.
“I got off to kind of a shaky start, but I just told myself to stay focused, and those birdies were big for momentum,” Moody said. “That helped getting those birdies. I actually missed all four greens (on 10-13), but I made par on each of them. That kind of kept things going.”
It was the second 71 Moody has carded this season, but his best round in relation to par. His previous 71 came at a the par-70 Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids, while Tuesday’s round was 1-under par at Pheasant Ridge.
“We’ve got to keep working,” Moody said of his game and his team. “It is a little different to play better at the end of the year when it matters the most. It was good to have a good match out there today with Max (Tjoa). We were kind of going back and forth.”
Tiger coach Kenton Engels said he wished Moody and Tjoa could play together more often because they push each other. Typically, each team’s top golfers play in separate threesomes or foursomes, but Tuesday Cedar Falls’ and West’s top two players played in the same foursome.
“I think we would be better off for it because when you can see what each other is doing it can spur each of you on,” Engels said. “If your partner is playing well then you know you have a couple great scores.”
Cedar Falls’ score of 302 was four shots better than its 18-hole average, which is already the top average in Class 4A. Moody ranks third in 4A behind Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Brock Barnhart (70.75) and Marshalltown’s Cole Davis (71.33) with his 73.0 18-hole average.
“It is always really fun to play at home, but I think it also brings higher expectations of wanting to play well,” Engels said. “I really liked that this one was halfway through our year to test where our game is. Pheasant is pretty long, and we came in with some good scores today which I think is going to make some people really happy.”
West was paced by sophomore Korbin Drape, who carded an 81.
“We struggled a little bit, but I think we have some young guys coming around,” West coach Josh Barta said. “Korbin Drape has been kind of our guy who has been keeping us going in the right direction.”
West’s score of 349 was 11 strokes higher than its 18-hole average this season.
Metro Meet
Team scores — 1. Cedar Falls 302, 2. Waterloo West 349, 3. Waterloo East (no team score).
Cedar Falls — Jack Moody 71 (medalist), Max Tjoa 73, Kevin Yang 80, Owen Sawyer 78, Luke Meyer 81, Gus Ferguson 82
West — Brady Buckley 84, Korbin Drape 81, Max Paxton 89, Luke Fordyce 95, Mitch Fordyce 97, Jaxson Schmidt 106.
