Max Tjoa's 68 paces Cedar Falls at MVC Divisional at Brown Deer

CORALVILLE – Cedar Falls’ Max Tjoa was edged for medalist honors Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet at Brown Deer Golf Course.

Tjoa carded a 3-under 68 on the Par-71 layout to finish second behind Cedar Rapids Washington’s Nile Petersen, who shot a 4-under 67.

Owen Sawyer was second for the Tigers with a 1-under 70.

Cedar Falls tied for second with a team score of 298 with Cedar Rapids Prairie. Washington took the win with a score of 295.

At St. Andrews in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo West was seventh and Waterloo East eighth in the Valley Divisional.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy won with a score of 292. Logan Miller of Cedar Rapids Jefferson was medalist with a 71.

MVC Divisionals

Mississippi Divisional

At Brown Deer GC

Team standings: 1. Cedar Rapids Washington 295, 2. (tie) Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie 298, 4. Iowa City Liberty 308, 5. Western Dubuque 310, 6. Dubuque Wahlert 316, 7. Linn-Mar 319, 8. Iowa City High 390.