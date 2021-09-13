 Skip to main content
Max Tjoa's 68 paces Cedar Falls at MVC Divisional at Brown Deer
PREP BOYS GOLF

Max Tjoa's 68 paces Cedar Falls at MVC Divisional at Brown Deer

CORALVILLE – Cedar Falls’ Max Tjoa was edged for medalist honors Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet at Brown Deer Golf Course.

Tjoa carded a 3-under 68 on the Par-71 layout to finish second behind Cedar Rapids Washington’s Nile Petersen, who shot a 4-under 67.

Owen Sawyer was second for the Tigers with a 1-under 70.

Cedar Falls tied for second with a team score of 298 with Cedar Rapids Prairie. Washington took the win with a score of 295.

At St. Andrews in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo West was seventh and Waterloo East eighth in the Valley Divisional.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy won with a score of 292. Logan Miller of Cedar Rapids Jefferson was medalist with a 71.

MVC Divisionals

Mississippi Divisional

At Brown Deer GC

Team standings: 1. Cedar Rapids Washington 295, 2. (tie) Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie 298, 4. Iowa City Liberty 308, 5. Western Dubuque 310, 6. Dubuque Wahlert 316, 7. Linn-Mar 319, 8. Iowa City High 390.

Medalist: Nile Petersen (CRW), 67. Runner-up: Max Tjoa (CF), 68.

Cedar Falls: Tjoa 68, 3. Owen Sawyer 70, 20. Jack Beecher 80, 28. Jack Murphy 81.

Valley Divisional

At St. Andrews Golf Club

Teams: 1. C.R. Kennedy 292, 2. C.R. Xavier 312, 3. C.R. Jefferson 314, 4. Iowa City West 336, 5. Dubuque Hempstead 346, 6. Dubuque Senior 352, 7. Waterloo West 365, 8. Waterloo East 391.

Medalist: Logan Miller (CRJ), 71, Runnerup: (tie) Gannon Hall (CRK), Reid Hall (CRK), 72

