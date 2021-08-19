 Skip to main content
Max Tjoa finishes second overall, Cedar Falls wins Warrior Invitational
PREP GOLF

091019bp-metro-golf-5

Cedar Falls' Max Tjoa tees off during the metro boys' golf tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls last fall.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls captured the 17-team Cedar Rapids Washington Warrior boys’ golf invitational Thursday by three strokes at the Cedar Rapids Country Club.

The Tigers produced a four-player low score of plus-16 to edge West Des Moines Dowling and Cedar Rapids Kennedy each by three strokes.

Max Tjoa led the way with a 1-over 73 as he finishes second overall. Reid Hall of Kennedy won with a 72.

Owen Sawyer tied for third with a 73, while Evan Schofield carded a 78 and Jack Beecher a 79 to round out the Tigers’ scoring four.

Topics

