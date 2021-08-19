Max Tjoa finishes second overall, Cedar Falls wins Warrior Invitational

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls captured the 17-team Cedar Rapids Washington Warrior boys’ golf invitational Thursday by three strokes at the Cedar Rapids Country Club.

The Tigers produced a four-player low score of plus-16 to edge West Des Moines Dowling and Cedar Rapids Kennedy each by three strokes.

Max Tjoa led the way with a 1-over 73 as he finishes second overall. Reid Hall of Kennedy won with a 72.

Owen Sawyer tied for third with a 73, while Evan Schofield carded a 78 and Jack Beecher a 79 to round out the Tigers’ scoring four.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0