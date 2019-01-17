Golf
- Cedar Falls High girls' golf coach Megan Youngkent has been named the 2017-18 Iowa Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Under Youngkent's guidance, the Tigers have made three consecutive trips to the state tournament. They won the Class 5A state championship in both 2016 and '17, then finished fourth last season.
Football
- Iowa State announced its spring football schedule Wednesday. The Cyclones will begin practice March 12 and wrap up drills April 20. No spring game is planned.
This will be the second year in a row with no spring football game. The 2018 game was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Iowa State football will host its annual Pro Day on March 26.
Volleyball
- Hali Hillegas has decided to leave the Iowa State volleyball program with one year of eligibility remaining.
A defensive specialist and libero from Charles City, Hillegas redshirted at Iowa State in 2015 before playing in all 92 of the Cyclones' matches the past three seasons.
Hillegas was the 2017 Big 12 Libero of the Year, first-team all-Big 12 and an AVCA honorable mention All-American. She finished her Iowa State career with 1,477 digs, which rank seventh on the Cyclones' all-time list.
Cross country
- Isaac Bachmann, a senior at Bangor High School in Bangor, Wis., has signed a letter of intent to join the Hawkeye Community College cross country team next fall.
Bachmann has competed in cross country and track and field all four years of high school. He owns a first-place finish in the 3,200 at the D3 Bangor Regional meet and a runner-up finish in the 1,600-meter race at his conference championships.
