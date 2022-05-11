‘Lefty out of Leftfield’: Grundy Center senior succeeding in first season golfing

WATERLOO – The Grundy Center girls’ golf team claimed the North Iowa Cedar League conference championship Monday at the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo.

While juniors Avery Dirks, Abbie Lindeman and Brylee Hoeg have led the Spartans all season long, the championship may have not been won Monday if not for one reluctant senior.

Bailey Reding had never held a golf club in her hands until last summer, but after constant encouragement from her father, Reding relented and picked up the sport, and less than 12 months later she’s been a key piece to a strong Spartan team.

During NICL play at Irv Warren it was Reding’s 111 that was the final counting score to help Grundy Center slip past Sumner-Fredericksburg by 12 strokes to win with a four-person score of 381.

It was an amazing accomplishment for Reding, who even after finally taking up the sport was not prepared to join the team this spring.

“Honestly, I was not even going to do it,” Reding said. “My friends kept forcing me to do it.”

Her friends, the trio of juniors continued to encourage Reding to continue testing the golf waters and after a while, Reding said her own play convinced her to give it a go.

“After I started hitting well, I was like ‘Well, I could be at least average,’” Reding said. “So, I just went with it.”

Despite the decision to join the team, Reding also decided to participate in track and field which she had done since her freshman year at Grundy Center. But, according to Reding, she quickly found herself drawn more and more into golf and away from track.

“As the season went on and I got better at golf, I kind of just focused on that,” Reding said. “I just liked golf a lot more”

The senior said the length of competition and opportunity to spend time with her friends caused her to abandon the throwing ring for the tee box.

“It was like three throws and you are done,” Reding said. “This is like an all-day thing with a few of my best friends.”

According to Grundy Center head coach Heather Gutknecht, Reding’s history as a basketball player provided her the necessary skills to rapidly improve at golf.

“She is a very, very talented basketball player,” Gutknecht said. “She has got a lot of touch. She has a lot of that fine motor skill. Realistically, a lot of girls, they are challenged in that short end of the game — chipping, putting — that sort of thing. She has picked that up quicker than most girls.”

An important member of the Grundy Center girls’ basketball team, the senior averaged 9.6 points and five rebounds per game for a team that went 20-3 and reached the Class 2A, Region 5 semifinals.

Reding also said the hours and days of basketball helped in her becoming a contributing member of the Spartans while also noting golf took more athleticism than she expected.

Gutknecht also added that the makeup of Grundy Center allowed Reding the opportunity to pick up golf as late as she did.

“In a school like Grundy Center, we are small enough that, if a girl really wants to take something on, there is enough love and support from the community,” Gutknecht said.

Despite already possessing the necessary skills and living in the right community, Reding said she did not expect what the season had in store for her.

“I was never expecting to be average or good at golf,” Reding said. “It has been kind of surprising…It is just fun to see that you can have an impact even if you are only doing it for one year. I never thought that is how it would be.”

According to Gutknecht, while unexpected, Reding’s attitude and athletic experience allowed her to fill a necessary role on the team.

“She is a lefty that came out of leftfield, literally,” Gutknecht said. “She is very competitive. She gets very frustrated if she is not at least being a contributor. She brings some leadership that some of our girls really need…She does understand that time is limited. She likes to get serious and she likes to dial in”

Joined by fellow senior Jessica Saak, Reding lives by a mantra that has motivated her throughout the season.

“She always says ‘I only have so much more time left, coach,’” Gutknecht said. “That is her key phrase. So, with her, it is fun…They are challenging themselves to do the best they can in the time they have left.”

While her golf career with the Spartans will last just one season which, Reding said she is thankful for her one season and the opportunity to ‘experience one last sport’ with her friends.

She also added that she will not be done golfing anytime soon.

