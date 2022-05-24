Hudson wins Class 2A boys' state golf title

AMES -- A core of four Hudson boys’ golfers returned after finishing fourth place at state and set a few goals for the Pirates.

Tuesday, Hudson achieved the ultimate goal...a Class 2A state championship as the Pirates scored a 10-shot victory over Dyersville Beckman at Coldwater Links.

“We knew we returned a good roster from a fourth-place finish team last year,” Curley said. “Our goals were certainly to compete for a conference title…Getting back to the state tournament was a goal.”

The Pirates set about accomplishing their goal by becoming a group dedicated to perfecting their craft. Earlier this season, Curley told The Courier he described his group as grinders.

Curley said this attitude and behavior continued throughout the season for the Pirates' success.

“Everyone knows the spring we had was cool, wet and windy,” Curley said. “That grinder mentality paid dividends for our roster…We really did not miss a day of practice no matter what the weather was…We felt like that mentality did help us continue to grind through the postseason.”

Curley added that the Pirates received praise from South Hills Golf Course Golf Pro Monte Meyer even commented on the Pirates work ethic, calling them the ‘toughest golfers in Iowa.’

That work showed itself on the first day of the Class 2A meet. After the first 18-holes, the Pirates finished the first round in a tie with Dyersville Beckman for first place with scores of 309.

With 12 strokes separating the first place and eighth place teams, Curley said the Pirates needed to bring their same focus and approach to the second round on Tuesday.

“We reminded them of our two points of focus,” Curley said “Our competition is the golf course and our mindset.”

Ham finished 10th overall and shot the best score by a Hudson player. Ham finished with 151 strokes, carding rounds of 74 and 77. Tied for 11th overall and second on Hudson, sophomore Oliver Thompson finished both rounds with scores of 76 for a two-round total of 152 strokes.

Sophomore Brady Hansen finished third on the Pirates and tied for 20th overall after rounds of 79 and 80. Junior Drew Hansen carded rounds of 84 and 77 to finish fourth on Hudson.

Combined, those four Pirates carded a two-round score of 619 and finished as the top team in Class 2A. The Pirates’ score beat out second place Dyersville Beckman by 10 strokes. Senior Levi Budreau and junior Andrew Gaudian also completed both rounds for the Pirates, but did not factor into the Pirates team score.

Curley said the team looks forward to sharing the championship with everyone who supported them throughout the season.

“First and foremost, we are so proud to represent Hudson,” Curley said. “The honor to represent your school and your town is the greatest honor an athlete can have. We are excited to share this championship with everyone in Hudson.”

He also added his team was excited they could send Budreau out on top.

“We are so happy to send Levi out with a state title,” Curley said. “Not a much better way to go out…than with a state championship…He has been a great senior leader for us.”

With all but Budreau returning next season, Curley said he believes the Pirates could be a force to reckon with next year as well.

“We are super excited about not only the five guys we return, but we have some depth building in our program,” Curley said. “We feel like we have another five to 10 guys behind this group that are going to play a lot of golf next summer and provide us an opportunity to set some high goals next spring.”

While the future for Hudson can and should be exciting, he added the Pirates would focus on enjoying the title for now and enjoy it the best way they know to celebrate.

“We are going to get back to Hudson and hit the Wendy’s on Highway 63,” Curley said. “It is going to be a really fun time. We are going to bring the hardware in there and get some photos.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0