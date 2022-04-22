Hudson, Columbus host meets at Spring Hills amid area rain showers

Early morning rain showers did not stop five area golf teams from competing in three separate golf meets at the South Hills Golf Course, Friday.

Hudson host both a boy’s and girl’s meet that teed off at 3 p.m. The Pirates hosted the East Marshall Mustangs and the Wapsie Valley Warriors in a triangular.

The Hudson boy’s team put together a strong combined effort as the Pirates won by 14 strokes with a score of 154. Wapsie Valley finished second at 168 while East Marshall recorded third place finish and score of 192.

Junior Drew Hansen led the way, carding a round of 37 strokes, one over par. He shared medalist honors with senior Michael Mann II from Wapsie Valley.

Narrowly behind both medalists, Hudson sophomore Brady Hansen earned runner-up honors with a score of 38. That marks a new nine-hole low for Hansen in his prep career.

Finishing in fourth place overall and third on the Pirates, sophomore Oliver Thompson scored a round of 39.

Junior Andrew Gaudian rounded out the scoring quartet for Hudson, finishing four over par at 40 strokes.

Junior Caleb Ham and senior Levi Budreau narrowly missed the cut as they finished with rounds of 42 and 43, respectively.

With the win the win, the Hudson boy’s golf team improves to 9-1 on the season.

Hudson head coach Jeffrey Curley said he was happy with his team’s performance and thankful for the opportunity to compete despite the Friday rain.

“I thought the team played really well today,” Curley said. “Anytime you go sub-160, we are happy about that…I was optimistic all day that we could play and I am glad we did. We had some moments of rain, but…it was good to get out here and play some golf.”

In the girl’s competition, the Pirates girl’s golf team finished in third place with a team score of 270. Wapsie Valley finished first with a score of 228 while East Marshall came in second with a 236.

Freshman Blaiklee Schatz finished fist on the Pirates, carding a round of 66.

Sophomore Avery Weisinger came in second with a 67, finishing just ahead of senior Kami Koelling who carded a round of 68.

Senior Ashlyn Reynolds completed the varsity scorers for Hudson with a score of 69 while Kenzie Christopher and Anna Haskovec narrowly missed the cut with scores of 70 and 71, respectively.

With the loss, the Hudson girl’s fall to 1-5 on the season.

The Columbus Catholic girl’s golf team hosted a quad meet that teed off at 4 p.m. at South Hills.

Dike-New Hartford came away with the team victory as the Wolverines combined for a score of 201. Columbus Catholic finished second with a score of 211 while Xavier finished in third with a score of 230.

Aplington-Parkersburg also competed in the meet, but did not field enough players to score as a team.

For the winning Wolverines, sophomore Maryn Bixby carded a round of 47 strokes to lead her team and come in third place overall.

Junior Taya Curtis finished in second place on the Wolverines with a score of 49 strokes. She snagged a fourth place overall finish from her performance.

Seniors Jillian Beuter and Whitney Wauters completed the quartet of varsity scorers for the Wolverines with rounds of 50 and 55, respectively.

The win moves the Wolverines to 3-0 on the season.

DNH head coach Carter Bixby said he felt his team played well and appreciated the opportunity to compete.

“The kids played well,” Bixby said. “It is always nice to win, but…to come out and compete, it is good for the kids.”

Columbus senior star Molly Fereday earned medalist honors, carding a round of 44 strokes.

Freshman Addison Zehentner and junior Lauren Parsons tied for second on Columbus with scores of 55.

Sophomore Alayna Grovo carded a 57 to round out the varsity scorers for the Sailors. According to Columbus head coach Adam Hoefer, Friday marked Grovo’s first varsity meet.

The loss drops the Sailors to 5-3 as a team this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0