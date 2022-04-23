Hudson boy’s feature experience, depth in quest to return to state tournament

The Hudson Pirates boy’s golf team’s season came to end at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge last year. The Pirates battled hard and finished in fourth place after winning their district tournament seven days earlier.

Following the season, Jacob Wiersma, who finished fifth overall in the district tournament victory, graduated. So did the 12th overall finisher and the third place Pirate Sam Hansen.

Despite these departures, depth will be a strength again for Hudson in the 2022 spring season. Hudson returns four of its top six golfers from last season and again finds itself laden with talented depth.

In the number one spot, junior Caleb Ham returns after turning in an eighth place finish last season during the district tournament.

Behind Ham, sophomores Oliver Thompson and Brady Hansen also return after putting together strong performances at the district tournament. Hansen finished tied with Sam Hansen for 12th place and third on the team while Thompson finished 22nd and tied for fifth on the Pirates.

Levi Budreau, the only senior in the varsity lineup, also returns after helping the Pirates win their district tournament.

Hudson head golf coach Jeffrey Curley said his experienced and deep lineup provides immense value in a season that has seen multiple meets cancelled due to unfavorable conditions.

“I like to say we have grinders,” Curley said. “They have not missed a day of practice. Even when it feels like 22 degrees, they go play. That has been very valuable, returning that experience.”

Ham echoed his coach’s description of the Pirates as grinders and expanded on their motivation.

“We golf when it is 28, 25 degrees outside, snowing, raining, or 30 mile per hour winds” Ham said. “It is just anytime we can get out, we come out…We went to state last year and we want to do it again. It is just a fun time out there.”

In addition to their depth, Ham said he feels one of the team’s strengths is their comradery.

“We hang out a lot,” Ham said. “We get along together pretty well...We go out to eat all the time after meets. It is always Wendy’s…It is just good luck.”

Curley said he let his team set the goals and that his team did not aim low.

“The boys set the goals,” Curley said. “They have lofty goals. They want to perform well at our conference meet…They have goals to get back [to state] and try to have a good finish. So, lofty goals, but I know the boys have put in the time to set such goals. I hope they can accomplish them and I am just really proud of how hard they work at it.”

The Pirates combination of experience, a grinder mentality and comradery has already paid dividends as the Hudson boy’s sport a 9-1 record with its loss only coming to 2021 class 2A runner up Grundy Center.

With five meets in the week ahead, the Pirates will look to fine tune their game before the North Iowa Cedar League conference meet on Thursday, May 5 where Hudson will begin its postseason run.

If the Pirates accomplish their goals, it will be multiple seasons in the making and the result of their hard work and chemistry. According to Ham, it will also be celebrated the same way the Pirates celebrate each meet—at Wendy’s

