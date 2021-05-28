Hogan Hansen captures Waverly-Shell Rock's first state boys' golf championship

MARSHALLTOWN – Hogan Hansen became the first member of the Waverly-Shell Rock boys’ golf program to capture a state championship on Friday at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown.

Hansen, a junior, closed with a three-over-par score of 73 following his opening-round 72 and defeated Jackson Laven of Spirit Lake for the Class 3A medal by two strokes, 145 to 147. Gilbert’s Brock Snyder also carded a 73 on Friday and was third overall with a 148 total.

Gilbert ran away from the field in the team race with a score of 627. Solon was second at 656 and Spirit Lake third at 669.

Prior to Hansen’s performance this week, Waverly-Shell Rock’s best finish by an individual at the state meet was a runner-up effort by Todd Reinhardt in 1987.

