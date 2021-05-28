Hogan Hansen captures Waverly-Shell Rock's first state boys' golf championship

MARSHALLTOWN – Hogan Hansen became the first member of the Waverly-Shell Rock boys’ golf program to capture a state championship on Friday at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown.
Hansen, a junior, closed with a three-over-par score of 73 following his opening-round 72 and defeated Jackson Laven of Spirit Lake for the Class 3A medal by two strokes, 145 to 147. Gilbert’s Brock Snyder also carded a 73 on Friday and was third overall with a 148 total.
Gilbert ran away from the field in the team race with a score of 627. Solon was second at 656 and Spirit Lake third at 669.
Prior to Hansen’s performance this week, Waverly-Shell Rock’s best finish by an individual at the state meet was a runner-up effort by Todd Reinhardt in 1987.
Class 3A state golf
At Elmwood Country Club, Marshalltown
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Gilbert 311-316 – 627, 2. Solon 325-331 – 656, 3. Spirit Lake 328-341 – 669, 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 343-339 –682, 5. Monticello 339-346 – 685, 6. Knoxville 347-345 – 692, 7. Clear Lake 348-345 – 693, 8. ADM-Adel 351-344 – 695, 9. Oskaloosa 366-354 –720, 10. Winterset 367-374 – 741.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS – 1. Hogan Hansen (Waverly-Shell Rock) 72-73 – 145, 2. Jackson Lavern (Spirit Lake) 75-72 – 147, 3. Brock Snyder (Gilbert) 75-73 – 148, T4. Mason Weeks (Spirit Lake) 76-76 – 152, T4. Davis Korver (MOC-Floyd Valley) 77-75 – 152.
