Three second half goals helped Waterloo West rebound from a tough loss on Thursday as the Wahawks topped Waverly-Shell Rock, 4-0, Friday in boys’ soccer action.

Isaac Klegbeh and Aidin Bajramovic each scored twice for West (6-2).

Elvin Diaz-Romero had two assists for the Wahawks.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 7, Charles City 5: Giles Cowell scored five times as the Cougars downed the Comets in a high-scoring affair to pick up the program’s first win.

Taebien Wright and Aiden Treptow also scored for Sumner-Fredericksburg, while Sabrina Baker had two assists.

Mason City 4, Waterloo East 0: Michael Goepel scored twice as the Riverhawks downed the Trojans Friday.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6, West Marshall 0: Isaac Clark scored five times as the Rebels remained perfect at 7-0.

Aiden Hunemuller had two assists for G-R.

Boys’ golf

Jesup wins: Jack Miller’s 36 led Jesup to a 169-194 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg Friday at the Jesup Golf & Country Club.

Cale Schissel added a 43, and Ethan Krall and Wyatt Vander Werff each had 45s.

Sumner-Fredericksburg was led by Jaymison Howard’s 42.

Grundy wins on invite: Freshmen Judd Jirovsky shot a 38 to beat Hudson’s Caleb Ham and Brady Hansen by one stroke to earn medalist honors Friday at the Town & Country Country Club in Grundy Center.

The Spartans, which also got a 39 from Preston Martens, edged Hudson by six strokes to win the seven-team event with a score of 160.

Osage and Union tied for third with 174s.

Girls’ tennis

Sailors edge Valley: Columbus Catholic remained a perfect 9-0 with a 5-4 win over Class 2A West Des Moines Valley Friday.

The top-ranked Sailors (1A) sealed the win with the double victory by Bella Nelson and Rachel Hollen at No. 3 doubles.