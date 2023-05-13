Grundy Center, the 2022 Class 1A girls’ state golf runner-up, took its first step toward returning to state Friday with a Region 3A victory on the Spartans home course Town & Country Golf.

Led by Abbie Lindeman, third last spring at the state tournament as an individual, the Spartans shot a 336 which was 43 strokes clear of runner-up BCLUW.

Lindeman carded a 78, and Spartan teammates Brylee Hoeg (79) and Avery Dirks (83) finishes second and third. Grundy Center’s Leah Larson was sixth with a 96.

The Spartans advance to Wednesday’s regional final at Spring Valley Golf in Livermore.

In region 4A at Nashua Town and Country, the host Huskies advanced as did North Butler and Saint Ansgar.

N-P shot a 402 to win, while North Butler carded a 429, led by medalist Reagan Mulder’s 85, and Saint Ansgar scored a 463.

Nashua-Plainfield was led by Paige and Faith Franzen who shot 91 and 99, respectively.

The Huskies will play in a regional final at Diamond Trail Golf Course in Lynnville Wednesday where they will be joined by Don Bosco of Gilbertville and Wapsie Valley of Fairbank.

In region 4B, the Dons shot a 413 at Maple Hills Country Club in Tripoli to easily out-distance the Warriors who carded a 475.

Anna Curley of Wapsie Valley was the individual medalist with a 91. Don Bosco was led by Madilyn Durhkopf’s 100.

In region 4C, East Buchanan advanced to Lynnville by edging Easton Valley by one stroke, 379 to 380.

The Buccaneers were led by Jaeden Hellenthal’s 84.

In Class 2A, defending 2A individual champion Chloe Bolte of Sumner-Fredericksburg shot a 73 to earn medalist honors at the New Hampton Country Club.

Bolte helped the Cougars, the defending team champions, advance to a regional final at Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City.

New Hampton topped Sumner-Fredericksburg by two strokes for the team title, 344 to 346, while Crestwood of Cresco also advanced with a 413.

The Chickasaws were led by Lauren Nuss (83) and Kinsli Dahl (82) as that duo finished second and third.

Zoey Reah (88) and Ava Schult (89) were fourth and fifth for Sumner-Fredericksburg.

At Hickory Grove in Oelwein in Region 5A, the Jesup girls moved onto the regional finals along with Oelwein and Dike-New Hartford.

The J-Hawks shot a 397, to edge the host Huskies by two strokes and the Wolverines finished third with a 417.

Morgan Krall led Jesup with an 82. Oelwein was paced by Emma Smock (92) and Hannah Patrick (95), while DNH’s top scorer was Serri Smith (97).

Columbus Catholic’s Grace Burg also advanced by finishing as runner-up medalist with a 92.

The region 5 final will be played at Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa.

The Denver Cyclones advanced in Region 4 by winning the 4A region opener at Lincoln Valley Golf Course in State Center.

The Cyclones won on a tiebreaker for the title over their hosts after both carded 367s in regulation.

McKenzie Weilder led Denver with a 89, finishing fourth, while Lexie Benham was fifth overall with a 94.

The region 4 final will be played at Stone Creek Golf Club in Williamsburg.

Girls’ Soccer

Columbus Catholic 4, Aplington-Parkersburg 2: The Sailors improved to 11-6 overall with the win.

Columbus led, 3-2, at the break after a high-scoring first 40 minutes.

Boys’ Soccer

Cedar Falls 2, Wahlert 0: The Tigers improved to 8-7 overall by scoring once in each half.

Benton Community 4, Denver 3 PKS: The Bobcats rallied from a two-goal deficit at half to force extra time, before prevailing in penalty kicks.

The Cyclones led 3-1 at halftime. Jarrett Clayton scored twice and Lakin Foelske had a goal and assist for Denver.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Hudson 0: The Rebels remained perfect as a pair of first-half goals held up.

Austin Betts and Issac Clark each scored, while Tyler Nolder had a pair of assists for Gladbrook-Reinbeck (16-0).

Rebel goalie Max Anderson made five saves to earn the shutout.

Waterloo West 4, Western Dubuque 0: The Wahawks improved to 10-6 overall using a big first half and scoring all of its goals in the first 40 minutes.

Girls’ tennis

West advances: In a Class 2A regional opener, the Wahawks advanced with a 5-1 win over Mason City Friday at home.

Sasha Hyacinth opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over state qualifier Celine Matthews at No. 1 and West won the next four singles matches to clinch the win.

Anna Christensen, Sedina Begic, Avaya Burnside and Jessica Hageman also collected victories for the Wahawks.