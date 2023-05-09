IOWA CITY – Waterloo West took fourth Monday during the second leg of the MVC Valley Divisional meet at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.

The Wahawks carded a 389 to finish behind Linn-Mar (321), Cedar Rapids Washington and Western Dubuque in the eight-team field.

Olivia Wittmayer led the way for West with a 91.

Linn-Mar’s Morgan Rupp earned medalist honors with a 72.

After two rounds, Linn-Mar leads the team race with a score of 645, 10 strokes better than Washington.

Rupp leads Mya Messenger of Washington by two strokes 145-147, in the individual race.

West’s Grayson Nielsen is 14th at 188, and Wittmayer is 16th at 189.

The third and final round will be played next Monday at Gardner Golf Course in Cedar Rapids.

At the Meadows in Dubuque, Cedar Falls maintained its second place hold in the Mississippi Division but fell 12 more strokes back of leader Dubuque Wahlert.

The Golden Eagles shot a 353, while the Tigers had a 365. Wahlert now leads with one round left by 23 strokes.

Molly Ratchford remains in second place overall after an 83. She is five strokes back of Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Addie Berg, 156-161.

Haley Jacobs and Taylor Urbanek are tied ninth overall with 179s.

The final round will be played at Twin Pines in Cedar Rapids Monday.

NICL Championship: At Irv Warren in Waterloo, led by runner-up medalist Abbie Lindeman, Grundy Center captured the girls’ conference title Monday.

The Spartans finished with a team score of 352 to edge Sumner-Fredericksburg by 16 strokes.

Dike-New Hartford was third at 393.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Chloe Bolte won the individual title with a 78. Lindeman was two-strokes back at 80.

Kendall Riherd of Aplington-Parkersburg was third at 85, while Maryn Bixby of Dike-New Hartford (87) and Morgan Krall of Jesup (88) rounded out the top five.

Girls’ soccer

GC-GR 3, West 2 OT: The Rebels improved to 2-2 with their win over the Wahawks (3-10).

Kali Aldrich scored twice for GC-GR, and Alex Yoder also scored for the Rebels. Jada Blohm and Naomi Clark each had assists.

Prairie 2, Cedar Falls 1: Olivia Divoky scored twice in the second half to lift the Hawks past the Tigers Monday.

Ella Ubben scored in the first half for Cedar Falls as the Tigers (6-7) led 1-0 after 40 minutes.

Sophie Showalter finished with 11 saves for Cedar Falls.

Boys' soccer

Denver 6, Charles City 0: Five different Cyclones scored for Denver led by Conner Clinton with two.

Lakin Foelske, EthanLarson, Carson Haase and Sean Gomez also scored for the Cyclones.