CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls took fourth and Waterloo West 10th during the girls’ Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet Monday at Airport National Golf Course.

The Tigers shot a 336 to finish 12 strokes back of winner Linn-Mar.

Sophomore Molly Ratchford shot a 78 to tie for fifth. Haley Jacobs took 17th with an 84.

The Wahawks shot 384 and were led by freshman Ally Landers who carded a 95.

Girls’ soccer

Columbus wins: McKenna Youngblut took a through ball from sister Nikayla, and scored in the second overtime to lift the Sailors to a 1-0 victory over Marshalltown Monday in Marshalltown.

Becca DuFour had 15 saves for Columbus as the Sailors improved to 6-5.

Aplington-Parkersburg 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Elise Thome and Eliza Buss each scored as the Falcons shutout the Cardinals.

A-P (4-5) scored goals in each half against G-H-V (6-3).

Kaylee Johnson had eight saves for the Falcons.

Hudson 4, Dike-New Hartford 2: The eighth-ranked Pirates scored three times in the second half to overcome a 2-1 halftime deficit to top the 11th-ranked Wolverines.

The Pirates improved to 10-1.

DNH (7-3) got goals from Gentry Swarts and Camille Landphair.

Denver 4, Union 0: The ninth-ranked Cyclones improved to 9-1 with its win over the Knights.

Grace Hennessy had a pair of goals, while Lexi Gehrke and Kenzie Snyder also scored for Denver.

Defensively, the Cyclones did not allow Union to record a shot on goal.

Waverly-Shell Rock 10, North Fayette-Valley 0: The third-ranked (2A) Go-Hawks improved to 10-0 with the win over the TigersHawks.

Freshman Anaka Ott scored four times, and senior Anna Stromberg had three goals and three assists.

Gabriella Baumhover, Kennedy Weichers and Alli Seegers also scored for WSR.

Boys’ soccer

Hudson 5, New Hampton 0: Anderson Yoder scored three times as the Pirates improved to 7-6 with the victory.

Yoder is now tied for the team-lead in goals with Slade Schneider at eight.

Cody Regenwether and Schneider also scored, while Lyle Olsen had a pair of assists.