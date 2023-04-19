WATERLOO – Three different players scored as the Cedar Falls girls evened their season record with a 3-1 Mississippi Valley Conference soccer win over Western Dubuque Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Cedar Falls (3-3) scored twice in the first half to take control.

The Tigers got goals from Zoe Zylstra, Grace Fober and Ella Ubben. Junior Sophie Showalter made nine saves to earn the win in net.

Independence 5, Williamsburg 0: Easten Miller scored three times as the Mustangs improved to 7-0.

Miller now has 19 goals in seven games.

Indee also got a goal and assist from Mackenzie Wilson, two assists from Olivia Albert and a goal from Arabella Louvar.

Aplington-Parkersburg 6, Belmond-Klemme 2: The Falcons picked up their second straight victory as they used a five-goal first half to propel themselves past the Broncos.

Elise Thome had four goals while Carley Hook and Clara Troyna also scored for A-P. Olivia Onken had two assists.

Boys’ soccer

Decorah 8, New Hampton 0: Jake Magner scored three times and five other Vikings scored as Decorah improved to 4-1.

Easton Luzum, Jimmy Valdez, Benson Newhouse, Jeramiah Rediske and Ian Giddings also scored for the Vikins.

West 1, Wahlert 0: The eighth-ranked Wahawks won their fifth straight match.

Aidin Bajramovic’s first half goal on an assist from Isaac Kelgbeh held up for West (5-1).

Kaden McConnell made four saves to earn the win in net.

Des Moines Roosevelt 8, East 1: Colins Marquardt scored for the Trojans on an assist from Davis Lopez-Chajon in their loss to the Roughriders.

Roosevelt scored four times in each half to improve to 3-2.

Cedar Falls 4, Western Dubuque 0: The Tigers scored twice in each half to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 2-4 overall with their win over the Bobcats.

Hudson 3, Aplington-Parkersburg 2: The Pirates erased a 2-0 halftime deficit with a three unanswered goals in the second half to improve to 5-1.

Jackson Hiatt, Blake Carolan and Anderson Yoder all scored for Hudson.

Girls’ golf

West tops WSR: Olivia Wittmayer carded a 45 as the Wahawks edge the Go-Hawks, 194-197, Tuesday at Irv Warren.

West also saw Grayson Nielsen shoot a 49.

WSR’s Brenna Bodensteiner earned medalist honors with a 40.

Cedar Falls third: The Tigers shot a 188 led by Molly Ratchford’s 42.

Cedar Rapids Washington won the meet at Thunder Hills in Peosta with a score of 160.

Boys’ golf

Jesup clips Oelwein: Jack Miller earned runner-up medalist honors with a 41 at the Jesup Golf and Country Club Tuesday.

Miller’s efforts helped the J-Hawks edge the Huskies by one stroke, 176 to 177.

Oelwein was led by Ethan Anderson’s 39.

Boys' track

Grundy wins: Kaden Lynch swept the 1,600 (4:40.32) and 3,200 (9:54.51) to pace Grundy Center to the team title at the Wolverine Invitational in Dike Tuesday.

The Spartans finished with 152 points, 25 more than their hosts.

Other area individual winners were Devon Lotts of DNH in the 400, Ben Holton of Hudson in the 800, Kasey Wirtjes of Denver in the 110 hurdles and Aidan Shannon of Wapsie Valley in the 400 hurdles.

Eli Schmidt of Clarksville won the long jump with a leap of 19-9 ½, Mason Harter of Wapsie Valley won the high jump, Nick Reinicke of DNH won the shot put with a throw of 47-11 ¾, and A-P’s Joe Johnson won the discus with a toss of 155-05.