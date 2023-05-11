IOWA CITY – Cedar Falls senior duo Maya Mallavarapu and Madison Sagers earned captured a 2A regional title Wednesday at Iowa City West to advance to the 2A state tournament.

Mallavarapu and Sagers downed City West duo Maggie Shin and Alexandra Postnikov, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Mallavarapu, third last year in 2A state singles, won a state doubles title in 2021 with Mira Keeran.

Cedar Falls also had Sriya Kalala take third in the singles competition defeating teammate Fraziska Schleicher, 6-1, 6-1, for third.

Waterloo West’s Sedina Begic and Anna Christensen took third in doubles with a 6-3, 6-4 win over a team from Burlington.

In a Class 1A meet in Decorah, Aplington-Parkersburg’s Adria Neymeyer topped Evon Leitz of Decorah, 6-3, 6-1 to win the regional title.

In doubles action at Decorah, the Vikings’ Annalise Skrade and Haley Gossman beat Kendall Olson and Kaitlyn Olson of Osage, 6-2, 6-1 in the championship match.

Both teams advanced to state.

The Class 2A state tournament will be held at the University of Iowa tennis courts, while 1A will be competed at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.

Both tournaments will be held May 26-27.

Boys’ golf

Columbus Catholic captured a boys’ sectional golf title at Lincoln Valley in State Center Wednesday.

The Sailors shot a 319 to edge Grundy Center by four.

Drew Lindsay led Columbus with a 77 to tie for third with Jesup’s Jack Miller. The Sailors also got a 79 from Major Westhoff, an 80 from Thomas Wall and Jackson Mudd carded an 82.

Grundy Center also advanced and were led by Judd Jirovsky’s 74. He was runner-up medalist to Cody Weaver of East Marshall who earned medalist honors with a 71.

At New Hampton, New Hampton edged defending 2A state champion Hudson by two strokes, 298 to 300, to win, and Oelwein also advanced with a score of 313.

Medalist was Hudson’s Caleb Ham, who finished with a 69, two shots better than New Hampton duo Kyler Glenn and Jack Shawver.

Oelwein was paced by Ethan Anderson’s 75. Clayton Liddle of Denver also advanced by shooting a 75.

At Rice Lake in Lake Mills, the host Bulldogs and defending 1A state champions shot a 311 to beat Aplington-Parkersburg by nine.

Garrett Ham shot a 3-under 69 to earn medalist honors.

A-P’s Will Steege was third with a 73, while Austin Stene of Lake Mills was fourth with a 77 and A-P’s Jace Pruisner fourth at 78.

Columbus, Lake Mills and New Hampton all head to a loaded district meet that will be held at Fox Ridge in Dike on May 15.

At Bear Creek in Forest City, Osage captured a sectional title with a four-stroke victory over the host team.

The Green Devils, led by heath Voight’s 76 and Leo Klapperich’s 78, shot a 326.

The district meet will be held May 15 at Emerald Hills in Okoboji.

Class 1A

At Nashua Town and Country Club: AGWSR won a 1A sectional with a score of 335. The Cougars were paced by individual champion Bo Gerbracht’s 78.

North Butler’s Nolan Reser was runner-up and advanced with an 80, as did Dunkerton’s Mason Michels who carded a 93.

At Buffalo Creek in Winthrop, East Buchanan shot a 304 to win the sectional title. BCLUW and Tripoli also advanced.

Ben Hesner led the Buccaneers with a 7-0, and Hayden Nelson shot a 74.

Michael Schrier of North Tama and Isaac Baer of Gladbrook-Reinbeck advanced with an 81 and 82, respectively.

The district meet will be held at Highland Park in Mason City on May 15. The tournament will tee off at 10 a.m.

In a sectional qualifying for a district tournament at Brown Deer in Coralville, Don Bosco of Gilbertville won a sectional at the Belle Plaine Country Club.

The Dons scored a 326 to win by 38 strokes over North Linn.

Ty Purdy was meet medalist with a 77, while Andrew Kimball was runner-up with an 82. Freshman Blake Irvine was fourth with an 83.

At Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah, Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Luke Frazell was runner-up medalist with a 77 as he led the Go-Hawks won the sectional with a score of 313, 10 better than runner-up Center Point-Urbana.

Independence sophomore Ethan Cahalan also advanced after shooting a 73 at a sectional in Vinton at Wildcat Golf Club.

The state qualifier will be at Waverly Municipal on May 15.