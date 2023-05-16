CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls sophomore Molly Ratchford carded a 79 Monday during the final round of the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet at Twin Pines Golf Course.
With her scored, Rathford finished third overall on a card back with a three-round score of 240.
Addie Berg of Cedar Rapids Prairie won with a 235, also shooting 79 Monday.
Ratchford tied with Dubuque Wahlert’s Ava Kalb at 240.
Tiger teammates Haley Jacobs, Taylor Urbanek, Elliot Victoria and Jacy Nielsen all earned second team all-conference honors.
Jacobs finished ninth with a 267, including a final round 88, and Urbanek was 10th with a 268 and a final 18 score of 89.
Victoria was 13th (274) and Nielsen 16th (278).
Cedar Falls finished third as a team with a score of 1,047. The Tigers shot a 346 Monday.
Dubuque Wahlert won with a 997, and Cedar Rapids Xavier was second with a 1,038.
At Gardner Golf Course also in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo West took fourth overall in the Valley Division.
Senior Grayson Nielsen and junior Olivia Wittmayer finished 13th and 14th overall to earn second team all-division honors.
Nielsen shot a 95 Monday and finished the 54 hole tournament with a score of 283. Wittmayer shot 97 at Gardner and finished with a 286.
Results
Mississippi Division
Overall Standings (Super meet, Divisional I, Divisional 2): 1. Dubuque Wahlert 325-353-319 – 997, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 346-358-334 – 1,038, 3. Cedar Falls 336-365-346 – 1,047. 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 357-365-355 – 1,077. 5. Dubuque Senior 371-401-364 – 1,156. 6. Iowa City Liberty 349-441-05 – 1,195. 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 394-458-408 – 1,260.
Top five individuals: 1. Addie Berg (CRP), 82-74-79 – 235, 2. Ava Kalb (DW), 85-80-75 – 240, 3. Molly Ratchford (CF), 78-83-79 – 240, 4. Mehar Julka (CRX), 81-83-79 – 243, 5. Meera Julka (CRX), 90-79-78 – 247.
Cedar Falls: Molly Ratchford (CF), 78-83-79 – 240, Haley Jacobs 84-95-88 – 267, Taylor Urbanek 87-92-89 – 268, Elliot Victoria 89-95-90 – 274, Jacy Nielsen 87-101-90 – 278, Zoe Sexton 91-102-95 – 288.
Valley Division
Overall Standings (Super meet, Divisional I, Divisional 2): 1. Linn-Mar 324-321-339 – 984, 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 331-324-341 – 996, 3. Western Dubuque 337-327-350 – 1,014, 4. Waterloo West 384-389-400 – 1,173. 5. Iowa City High 396-403-405 – 1,204, 6. Dubuque Hempstead 401-419-422 – 1,242, 7. Iowa City West 428-468-447 – 1,343, 8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 438-509-458 – 1,405.
Top five individuals: 1. Morgan Rupp (LM) – 73-72-78 – 223, 2. Mya Messenger (CRW), 73-74-81 – 228, 3. Jane Petersen (CRW), 76-76-78 – 230, 4. Mckenna Stackis (WD), 82-79-74 – 235, 5. Quinn Dunkle (LM), 79-85-81 – 245.
West: Grayson Nielsen 90-98-95 – 283, Olivia Wittmayer 98-91-97 – 286, Ally Landers 95-104-107 – 306, Ellyn Whittemore 110-96-105 – 311. Addi Risetter 101-110-103 – 314. Grace Braun 101-114-120 – 335.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!