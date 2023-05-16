CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls sophomore Molly Ratchford carded a 79 Monday during the final round of the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet at Twin Pines Golf Course.

With her scored, Rathford finished third overall on a card back with a three-round score of 240.

Addie Berg of Cedar Rapids Prairie won with a 235, also shooting 79 Monday.

Ratchford tied with Dubuque Wahlert’s Ava Kalb at 240.

Tiger teammates Haley Jacobs, Taylor Urbanek, Elliot Victoria and Jacy Nielsen all earned second team all-conference honors.

Jacobs finished ninth with a 267, including a final round 88, and Urbanek was 10th with a 268 and a final 18 score of 89.

Victoria was 13th (274) and Nielsen 16th (278).

Cedar Falls finished third as a team with a score of 1,047. The Tigers shot a 346 Monday.

Dubuque Wahlert won with a 997, and Cedar Rapids Xavier was second with a 1,038.

At Gardner Golf Course also in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo West took fourth overall in the Valley Division.

Senior Grayson Nielsen and junior Olivia Wittmayer finished 13th and 14th overall to earn second team all-division honors.

Nielsen shot a 95 Monday and finished the 54 hole tournament with a score of 283. Wittmayer shot 97 at Gardner and finished with a 286.