PEOSTA – For the ninth consecutive season, the Cedar Falls girls’ golf team has qualified for the state tournament.

Wednesday at the Thunder Hills Country Club, the Tigers shot a 339 to finish second to host Western Dubuque (320) and advance to the 4A state meet at Otter Creek in Ankeny next Thursday.

Sophomore Molly Ratchford led the way for the Tigers with a season-low score of 76.

Ratchford finished third behind Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Addie Berg (70) and Western Dubuque’s McKenna Stackis (74).

Including Ratchford, the Tigers had five golfers place in the Top 10 as Taylor Urbanek was seventh (87), Haley Jacobs and Elliot Victoria tied for eighth (88) and Jasey Youngkent took 10th with an 89.

In Waterloo at Irv Warren Memorial in a 4A regional hosted by Waterloo West, the Wahawks took fourth with a score of 391.

Linn-Mar (334) and Cedar Rapids Washington (353) advanced as the team qualifiers.

Morgan Rupp of Linn-Mar was medalist with a 74, while Marshalltown’s Natalie Henson and Cedar Rapids Washington’s Jane Petersen each shot 78.

Waterloo West was led by Grayson Nielsen with a 95, and Olivia Wittmayer had a 96.

In a 1A regional at Lone Pine Country Club in Colesburg, Nashua-Plainfield took second to advance to the state meet which will be held at Cedar Pointe in Boone.

The Huskies were led by individual medalist Paige Franzen. The sophomore carded an 80.

Reagun Mulder of North Butler (89), Jaeden Hellenthal of East Buchanan (90) and Madilyn Duhrkopf of Don Bosco (92) qualified as individuals.

In a 2A regional at Bear Creek in Forest City, defending individual champion Chloe Bolte earned medalist honors with a 75 helping the Cougars win the team title by five strokes over New Hampton.

Sumner-Fredericksburg shot a 374 to the Chickasaws’ 379.

Lauren Nuss led New Hampton with a 78.

In a Class 3A regional in Manchester, Waverly-Shell Rock's Brenna Bodensteiner shot an 82 to win medalist honors and advance to the 3A state meet which will be held at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls.

Go-Hawk teammate Mady Mummelthei finished third and also advanced after carding an 87.