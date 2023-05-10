WATERLOO — “Boom Boom Pow.”

The Black Eyed Peas’ track topped the Billboard Hot 100 the last time the Cedar Falls girls’ golf team did not win the metro girls’ golf series.

The year was 2009.

Tigers head coach Megan Youngkent was in her first year leading the Tigers as former UNI golfer Sarah Boss led Waterloo West to its third straight metro title in her senior season.

The Tigers dethroned the Wahawks the next season and never looked back, winning every metro golf series since 2010 with the exception of 2020 when no metro golf series occurred due to the COVID pandemic.

The Tigers made it 13 straight metro titles on Wednesday as they outdistanced the competition with a combined, three-round team score of 702 strokes, beating second-place Waterloo West by 96 strokes.

While they take pride in their dominance, Youngkent highlighted the metro series as more than just a chance for Cedar Falls to flex its prowess on the links.

“Metro is two-fold for us,” Youngkent said. “It is nice to have that tradition that we have been fortunate enough for us to have, but it is really nice to get to know the metro golfers. Our kids are friends and build friendships with other teams and vice versa.”

“It is one of those meets that you can come play golf with your friends and relax. Just take a lot of pride in what we can do in the Cedar Valley.”

Depth played a massive role in the Tigers’ ability to win in the manner which they did in 2023 according to Youngkent. Cedar Falls placed six golfers in the top seven during the series.

“We had so many people step up,” Youngkent said. “That is one of the nice things about this team this year. Somebody can come in and say ‘Gosh, I did not shoot as well as I was hoping too.’ But, they are not panicked because they know someone on their team is going to carry them and come through.”

Cedar Falls sophomore Molly Ratchford earned the individual metro title, recording a three-round total of 160 strokes—20 strokes less than second place. In just her second season at the high school level, Ratchford now owns just as many metro titles—a feat which she describes as encouraging.

“It is very encouraging,” Ratchford said. “My freshman year, I was surprised because I had no idea what to look forward to that season. But, this year, after the beginning of the season, I figured out what I am capable of.”

“It is not like I expected it, but I was very proud of myself that I could do it again.”

According to Youngkent, Ratchford’s early success does not come as a surprise.

“She puts in the time,” Youngkent said. “She is just a walking example of if you want something bad enough and you put the time you are going to find success.”

“There were meets during the season where she was not overly happy with her score. I think overall she was probably hoping to have some meets be lower than what they were, but there is a lot of growth in that—especially as a younger leader on the team.”

Ratchford attributed her work ethic to her parents Betsy, who golfed for Northern Iowa, and Ryan Ratchford.

For Waterloo West, head coach Kelly Nelson saw encouraging things out of her young team.

“We have made really good strides throughout the season,” Nelson said. “I am happy. We have been really consistent with our scores—always trying to get under 200. Today was a little bit of a struggle, playing a course we do not play very often.”

One of the biggest ways in which those strides manifested for the Wahawks came in the metro series as West managed to keep up with the dominant Tigers.

“I looked at it after the first two rounds,” Nelson said. “And I thought ‘Wow. We are still in the 500s and so is Cedar Falls.’ That was exciting for us. We are getting better. This is one of our best seasons since 2014.”

Nelson described the youthful nature of her team coupled with their strides as exciting and said she looks forward to continuing to build the program.

The only non-Tiger to earn First Team All-Metro honors—awarded to the top six golfers overall in the series—was Columbus sophomore Grace Burg.

At the start of 2023, Burg, the daughter of Sailors head coach Gina Jordan-Burg, set out to improve on a second team finish in 2022, making a first team finish ‘mean a lot’ to the second-year golfer.

“My goal was to shoot under-200 for All-Metro,” Burg said. “I shot a 187…I am pretty excited.”

Results Team standings (Overall): 1. Cedar Falls 702, 2. West 798, 3. Columbus 889, 4. Waterloo East NS. Individual standings (Overall): 1. Molly Ratchford (CF), 160, 2. Taylor Urbanek (CF), 180, 3. Haley Jacobs (CF), 184, 4. Grace Burg (Columbus), 187, T5. Jacy Nielsen (CF), 190, T5. Zoe Sexton (CF), 190, 7. Elliot Victoria (CF), 191, 8. Ally Landers (West), 195, 9. Olivia Wittmayer (West), 196, 10. Grayson Nielsen (West), 197. Team Results (Wednesday) Cedar Falls: Haley Jacobs 42, Molly Ratchford 43, Taylor Urbanek 45, Elliot Victoria 46. West: Grayson Nielsen 48, Olivia Wittmayer 50, Ally Landers 52, Addi Risetter 53. Columbus: Grace Burg 49, Lauren Parson 55, Lilly Fereday 55, Claire Butler 69. East: Brianna Borseth 66, Madlyn Dellinger 73.

