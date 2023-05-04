WATERLOO – Cedar Falls sophomore Molly Ratchford earned medalist honors with a 39 as the Tigers extended their team lead in the girls’ metro golf tournament Wednesday at Gates Park.

Cedar Falls also received 44s from Taylor Urbanek and Elliot Victoria, while Zoe Sexton had a 45 as the Tigers shot a 174.

Following the 18-hole round at Irv Warren, Cedar Falls now leads the team race with a 27-hole score of 526. West is in second with a 596.

Ratchford is the overall leader by 18 scores. She has a 27-hole score of 117. Urbanek is second with a 135 score, while Columbus Catholic’s Grace Burg and Tiger Zoe Sexton are tied for third at 138.

Wednesday, West was led by freshman Ally Landers’ 47. Grayson Nielsen and Olivia Wittmayer both players carded 49s.

Burg led the Sailors with a 48, while Waterloo East’s Brianna Borseth led the Trojans with a 59.

Correction: In a recap of the MVC Super Meet Monday the Courier inadvertently left out the name of Waterloo West senior Grayson Nielsen, who led the Wahawks with a 90 at Airport National.