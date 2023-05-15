DIKE — Hushed voices filled the clubhouse at Fox Ridge Golf Course as players started to filter in on Monday.

Tension hung in the air as speculation of which individuals and teams would qualifying for the Class 2A boys’ state golf tournament comprised the focus of these quiet conversations.

With the scores inputted, the projector screen showed Grundy Center and Hudson at No. 1 and No. 2 in the district. The Spartans won the meet with a team score of 296 strokes and Hudson won a narrow race for second place with a score of 308. The Pirates, the 2022 2A champions, edged out Columbus Catholic (310), Oelwein (312) and Lake Mills (316) for the chance to defend their title.

According to Grundy Center head coach Dennis Dirks, the Spartans played their best golf in order to emerge from the loaded district competition.

“We feel so fortunate right now,” Dirks said. “We knew coming in here that—with the likes of Hudson, Aplington-Parkersburg, Columbus Catholic and Lake Mills…We knew the only way we had was to play the best we could.”

“To come out of this district meet, it is like a mini state tournament. They could have made it a two-day meet and had the state tournament right here. There were so many good teams and so many good players that are not going to get the opportunity to go down to Ames. I feel bad about that honestly because there are some quality teams in northeast Iowa right now.”

Hudson head coach Jeffrey Curley echoed Dirks’s comments following the Pirates state tournament berth.

“There are so many good teams here today and good individual golfers,” Curley said. “It was nerve-racking. We knew some good teams and good golfers might not get out today. It is a shame with such a loaded district.”

Judd Jirovsky led Grundy Center with a runner-up finish in the meet, carding a score of 70 strokes.

Preston Martens turned in a score of 74 while Tate Jirovsky and Eli Wegmann both recorded 76s to round out the Spartans varsity score. Ben Wegmann and Sullivan Dirks also completed rounds for the Spartans.

According to Judd Jirovsky, the Spartans “just wanted to take care of their own business.”

“We cannot control what anyone else shoots,” Jirovsky said. “It has been great to win and perform as well as we have.”

Jirovsky—the Spartans No. 1 golfer—draws confidence from his teammates who ultimately made the decision to put him at the top spot in the lineup in just his first season.

“Most of the year, I have played the three spot behind Ben [Wegmann] and Preston [Martens], who are older than me,” Jirovsky said. “Now that they have elected me to play the one, I am confident because they are confident in me.”

“I trusted that I was ready. If they thought I could play that spot, then that is where I was supposed to be. It has been great to be in that spot.”

Oliver Thompson led Hudson with a score of 73 strokes—fourth overall in the district. The junior noted that it “felt great” to come out of the three spot in Hudson’s lineup and play as well as he did though he feels he could have played even better.

“Definitely could have been better,” Thompson said. “[I had] a couple miscues with the short game. Late in the round, I had a double [bogey] on the par three 13th. Other than that, everything felt pretty good today. Driver is looking good, irons were dialed—everything was working for me.”

Thompson bounced back from the 13th hole with a birdie on the 15th hole to close out his round.

Caleb Ham shot a 75, Drew Hansen carded a 79 and Brady Hansen and Culin Ugrin both scored 81s to round out the varsity scorers for the Pirates. Andrew Gaudian also completed a full round for Hudson.

According to Thompson, the Pirates took a similar mentality as Grundy Center into the district meet and plan to bring a similar “control what you can control” mindset to state, next week.

“We knew that it was going to take a low score to get out,” Thompson said. “Our mentality was ‘it is another day of golf.’ It was just another 18 hole round. There is no pressure to it. You are just going to go out and play the course.”

“Just the course and yourself.”

The class 2A state tournament takes place in two rounds on Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23 at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.