WATERLOO — The Hudson Pirates rebounded from a loss on Thursday to take first as a team at the Columbus Invite with a team score of 321 strokes, Saturday.

Columbus Catholic, who hosted the event at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo, took third place as freshman Alec Mudd finished atop the individual standings.

Mudd carded an 18-hole score of 74 strokes which put him two strokes ahead of the field. The Sailors took third as a team with a score of 323 strokes.

Sophomore Max Schuchmann finished second on the Sailors and tied for 11th overall with a score of 81 strokes.

Junior Brady Hansen tied for fourth to lead Hudson to the win. He tied with Carson Costello of Dike-New Hartford with a score of 77 strokes. Hudson senior Caleb Ham tied for ninth, finishing second on the Pirates with a round of 80. Drew Hansen tied for 11th overall with a round of 81 to give Hudson three competitors in the top 11.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Frazell and Grundy Center’s Judd Jirovsky tied for runner-up honors with scores of 76. Jirovsky’s Spartans took second place with a team score of 322. Ben Wegmann, who tied for sixth overall, finished second on Grundy Center with a score of 79 strokes.