Grundy Center's Ashton Martens tames conditions to win Columbus Invitational

“My round started off kind of rough. I was pulling it quite a bit, but then I got it figured out.”

Martens went out in 36 with birdie on the 506-yard sixth hole, and was still even after a birdie on the Par 4, 14th. But he bogeyed the Par 5 15th before carding a birdie on the 162-yard Par 3 17th.

He’s only real rough hole of the day came on his closing hole when he carded his lone double-bogey.

“I played the Par 3s well today. It was just a lot of pars and my short game was strong,” Martens said.

Grundy Center head coach Dennis Dirks was happy with how his team performed.

“We played well today and it seems like this entire spring we’ve been fighting this wind,” Dirks said. “It was not like we haven’t played in this the past few weeks. The kids responded well. Obviously, Ashton’s 74 helps a lot. But the other kids played to their capabilities which was important for us today.”

Equally happy was Columbus coach Brandon Schlitz.

His team battled to a third with a freshman, Mudd, leading the way.