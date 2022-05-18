Grundy Center girls tie for first, get individual title in golf regional

GRUNDY CENTER – The Grundy Center girls’ golf team will chase No. 15 next week in Marshalltown.

The Spartans earned another trip to the Class 1A state tournament Wednesday on their home course, the Town and Country Golf Club by tying with Algona Garrigan for a Class 1A regional team title with identical scores of 352.

Led by individual medalist Abbie Lindeman, the Spartans, 14-time state champions, will seek No. 15 next Thursday and Friday at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

Garrigan, on tiebreakers, was declared first Wednesday.

Last year at the Ames Golf and Country Club, Grundy Center finished third overall, but 100 strokes behind Garrigan. Lindeman finished seventh overall, but just two strokes out of a top-four finish.

“We golfed at state golf with them last year, and they were an incredible team,” Grundy Center coach Heather Gutknecht said. “And they still are – they’re a very good team. So we did know going in here that they were going to be the team that would challenge us the most.”

Grundy Center was also aware of potential threats from Mason City Newman and North Butler, who were formidable on the course as well.

“Our goal was to really just focus on the course and take every shot that we could, and not so much focus on the opponents,” Gutknecht explained. “And so to close in and tie on a team score is an added layer of success that maybe we weren’t necessarily putting on ourselves as pressure, but we’re excited to see it.”

Grundy Center’s success would come in no small part to junior Abbie Lindeman, whose 78 was four strokes ahead of seniors Meg Thompson of North Butler and Emma Davidson of Northwood-Kensett, each whom carded 82s.

Lindeman said chipping and putting were the key to keeping herself below 80, but the regional 1A leader said she was optimistic about the outcome of the day from the first hole.

“It wasn’t for me today – it wasn’t hard to focus at all. It felt natural to me today,” Lindeman said. “Some days it’s harder than that, obviously, but no, today was definitely a fun day to play golf.”

Grundy Center's Brylee Hoeg tied for fifth with an 84, and Avery Dirks was seventh with an 85. Hoeg and Dirks were key contributors for last season's state qualifying team.

