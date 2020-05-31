Golf coach earns state honors

NASHUA -- Nashua-Plainfield girls’ golf coach Jeff Trost is the 2020 golf recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award. Trost will be honored at the 2021 Iowa Girls State Golf Meet.

The IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.

Trost has been coaching the golf team at Nashua-Plainfield for 41 seasons. During his tenure, he has guided four girls teams to the Girls State Golf Meet and has had five girls qualify for the state meet as individuals. His girls teams have won seven conference titles and six district & regional team titles.