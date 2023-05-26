Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lead by individual medalist Abbie Lindeman, the Grundy Center girls’ golf team captured 15th overall state championship Friday at Cedar Pointe Golf in Boone.

Lindeman shot a second day 79 to slip past day-one leader Taylor Phillips of New London for a one stroke win.

Lindeman finished with a 159 and Phillips a 160.

Grundy Center led from start to finish in the team race. The Spartans shot a 706 to beat New London by 23 strokes.

Avery Dirks was sixth (178) and Brylee Hoeg eighth (179) for the Spartans, additionally.

Nashua-Plainfield led by Paige Franzen, who took fourth overall with a 174, finished ninth as a team.

Sumner-Fredericksburg sophomore Chloe Bolte has gone back-to-back as she led from the wire to win the 2A title at American Legion in Marshalltown.

Bolte opened with a 75 and closed with a 77 to beat Mediapolis’ Olivia Hines by 10 strokes.

New Hampton, led by Lauren Nuss was third in the team race with a 737. The Chickasaws finished 14 strokes back of champion Roland-Story. West Marshall was second at 731.

Nuss finished sixth overall with scores of 87 and 84 and a 171. Morgan Krall of Jesup shot an 84 on the final day to vault into a 10th place finished with a 36-hole score of 175. Maryn Bixby of Dike-New Hartford was 17th (180).

Sumner-Fredericksburg the defending champion was fourth with 738 and Oelwein took ninth.

In Cedar Falls, Brenna Bodensteiner placed 12th as a sophomore and 22nd as a freshman.

On Friday, the Waverly-Shell Rock junior finished in a three-way tie for seventh at the Class 3A Girls’ State Golf Tournament at Pheasant Ridge.

“I was ecstatic,” Bodensteiner said. “I looked at my dad when I finished and was like, ‘Am I close? Am I close?’ It is so awesome. I am so proud of myself and all the work I put in.”

Bodensteiner turned in a consistent two rounds worth of work, carding a first round of 80 and a second round of 81. According to Bodensteiner, her previous two trips to state did not help negate her nerves after turning in a top five score in the first round.

“I started off really strong,” Bodensteiner said. “[I] kind of fell back a little, but I was just really nervous the whole time. It went well from what I was expecting. I am proud myself.”

With three years behind her, she said she plans to continue her trend of moving up the leaderboards each season.

“I am looking to play a lot of golf this summer,” Bodensteiner said. “Practice a lot and get a lot better. That is my goal. And, just keep climbing. I have made it every year since I was a freshman. I have climbed every year so that is my goal: climb more next year.”

In addition to Bodensteiner, Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Mady Mummelthei placed 21st at the state tournament with a two-round score of 174.

Eden Lohrbach of Gilbert took first with a score of 143. Lohrbach’s Tigers also won the team 3A title, combining to turn in a score of 653. Dubuque Wahlert took second with a team score of 672.

In Class 4A, Cedar Falls took seventh in the team race carding back to back rounds of 340. The Tigers finished 39 strokes back of champion Pleasant Valley.

Cedar Rapids Washington was second.

Morgan Rupp of Linn-Mar won the title by one stroke over CR Washington’s Jane Petersen. Rupp carded back-to-back rounds of 70, while Petersen stumbled on day two with a 73 after opening with a 68.

Cedar Falls was paced by Molly Ratchford. She took 17th (161), while Haley Jacobs was 22nd (169) and Taylor Urbanek 27th (171).