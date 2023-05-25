Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Grundy Center girls’ golf team leads by 13 strokes after the opening round of the Class 1A state golf championships at Cedar Pointe Golf in Boone on Thursday.

The Spartans, chasing their 15th overall state championship, carded a 351 compared to current second-place New London’s 364. BCLUW is a distant third with a 389.

Abbie Lindeman leads Grundy Center. She sits two spots back of first-round leader Taylor Phillips of New London. Phillips carded a 78, and Lindeman an 80.

The Spartans’ Brylee Hoeg is tied for fifth after shooting an 87.

North Butler’s Reagan Mulder is third in the medalist race. She shot an 85, while Paige Franzen of Nashua-Plainfield is tied with Hoeg for fifth.

Don Bosco of Gilbertville’s Madilyn Duhrkopf is 14th. She opened with a 92.

In Class 2A at American Legion in Marshalltown, defending individual champion Chloe Butler has taking a four-stroke lead after 18 in defense of her title.

Kendra Casey of Sioux Center shot 79.

Bolte’s low score has helped the Cougars, who are also the defending team champion, sit in second place with a score of 363. Roland-Story opened with a 359.

New Hampton, led by an 87 from Lauren Nuss, is tied for fourth with a score of 371.

Several area golfers played well as Morgan Krall of Jesup is tied for 18th after shooting 91. Maryn Bixby of Dike-New Hartford is 29th. She opened with a 94.

In Class 3A at Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Brenna Bodensteiner is tied for fifth. She opened with an 80.

Gilbert leads two-time defending state champion Clear Lake by seven strokes in the team race.

At Otter Creek in Ankeny, Cedar Falls is fifth after opening with a 340. The Tigers trail leader Pleasant Valley by 18 strokes, but are just 12 behind runner-up Cedar Rapids Washington.

Molly Ratchford is tied for 13th after opening with a 78. Haley Jacobs had an 84 and Taylor Urbanek an 86.