Fun the top priority as Don Bosco golfers tee off season in dual meet

An overnight snowfall and typical early spring weather in northern Iowa did not stop the Don Bosco boy’s and girl’s golf teams from getting their first taste of regular season action, Friday.

Heading into the 2022 spring season, a unique challenge faces the boy’s varsity team. Only one player, junior Ty Purdy, returns from a squad that featured five seniors in 2021.

Don Bosco head golf coach Steve Ferguson mentioned that unknown as the leading challenge heading into the new season.

“The challenge is the unknown,” Ferguson said. “I have one veteran back who was in the state tournament last year and a bunch of kids that this would be their first meet as varsity members. So, that is kind of the challenge there. They are good athletes and we will see what happens.”

The girl’s golf team also heavily features youth after graduating a senior core last season.

“The girl’s team…has some really good young kids,” Ferguson said. “[There are] no seniors on the girls team.”

For a time this week, it appeared as though weather and course conditions would prevent the Dons from getting their first meet experience after the cancellation of their two-day, four-team tournament on Thursday.

However, both Don Bosco and Green Mountain-Garwin worked together to reschedule a dual meet on Friday at the Jesup Golf and Country Club.

Don Bosco assistant coach Shane Becker said the main reason for rescheduling the meet was to allow the Dons’ younger players to experience a meet.

“Obviously, we have a lot of new guys that do not have a lot of meet experience,” Becker said. “So, we are trying to get some guys experience. That is why we rescheduled this meet today.”

On Friday, the Don Bosco boys team responded to their first taste of meet experience with a 33 stroke team win.

Cole Frost earned medalist honors as he finished one stroke ahead of teammates Ty Purdy and Jacob Thiry. The sophomore finished eight over par with 44 strokes across nine holes.

All four varsity scorers for Don Bosco finished ahead of GMG’s top four. Juniors Ty Purdy, the lone returning member of the Dons’ varsity squad, and Jacob Thiry tied with 45 strokes apiece. Myles McMahon rounded out the top four with 47 strokes as the Dons combined for a team score of 181.

In the girl’s competition, Don Bosco struggled to overcome the fact that several varsity players could not attend the Friday meet. Missing nearly half of their squad, the Dons put up a good fight, but finished 10 strokes behind the Wolverines’ score of 279.

Despite the loss as a team, Don Bosco recorded the top two scores of the meet as junior Madilyn Duhrkopf earned medalist honors for the Dons. Duhrkopf carded a score of 51, beating teammate Sophia Barnett by eight strokes.

Sophomore Sophia Barnett carded a score of 59 strokes while Alex Jaquith and Natalie Miller completed the Dons’ top four with cards of 70 and 99, respectively.

While success on the course and wins are the ultimate goal of any coach, Ferguson said he wants his players to enjoy their time playing a sport they can for the rest of their life. He also added it is the fun that keeps players coming back each year.

“I am like every other coach, I want our kids to have success on the course,” Ferguson said. “But, for me, I want them to have fun. That is very high on my priority list…My goal is for all the kids to improve and also have fun. If this happens, success on the course will take care of itself.”

