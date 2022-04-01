Frost’s 44 helps Don Bosco boys to first win of season

The Don Bosco boy’s and girl’s golf teams hit the links for their first action of the season in a dual meet against the GMG Wolverines, Friday.

Cole Frost earned medalist honors as he finished one stroke ahead of teammates Ty Purdy and Jacob Thiry. The sophomore finished eight over par with 44 strokes across nine holes.

All four varsity scores for Don Bosco finished ahead of GMG’s top four. Juniors Ty Purdy, the lone returning member of the Dons’ varsity squad, and Jacob Thiry tied with 45 strokes apiece. Myles McMahon rounded out the top four with 47 strokes as the Dons combined for a team score of 181.

As a team, GMG managed a score of 214 as a team. Brayden Anderson lead with 47 strokes while Dylan Cooper came in second with on the Wolverines with a round of 53 strokes. Kooper Gill and Zach Duncan rounded out the Wolverines’ top 4 with scores of 56 and 58, respectively.

Eight members of the Don Bosco junior varsity squad also participated in Friday’s action. They scored as follows: Josh Nathe 54, Joel Knepper 57, Carson Tenold 58, Hudson Ortner 60, Branden Kerr 60, Jaxon Larson 61, Matt Koppmann 63, Ryan McFadden 71.

In the girl’s competition, the rescheduling of Thursday’s action forced the Dons to play with only five of their 10 normal varsity players.

Despite the disadvantage, Don Bosco recorded the top two scores of the meet as junior Madilyn Duhrkopf earned medalist honors for the Dons. Duhrkopf carded a score of 51, beating teammate Sophia Barnett by eight strokes.

Sophomore Sophia Barnett finished with 59 strokes while Alex Jaquith and Natalie Miller rounded out the Dons’ top four with scores of 70 and 99, respectively.

Despite finishing with the top two scores, Don Bosco’s team score of 279 failed to beat the Wolverines score of 269. The Wolverines were led by Lily Harris with a score of 61. Mariah Wood added a score of 64 and Maya Goos and Linsey Kohn tied at 72.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0