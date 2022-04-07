Cyclones look to improve on last season with blend of youth and experience

Windy, wet conditions set the stage for the second meet of the season for the Denver Cyclones boy’s golf team on Tuesday.

Coming off a 174-183 dual win over the Jesup J-Hawks on Monday, the Cyclones looked to keep their good, early season vibes going.

After nine holes of golf, the Cyclones fell just shy of picking up their second win of the season as the Union Knights defeated Denver by five strokes, 164-169.

Cyclones senior Mitchell DeVries missed out on medalist honors as he tied for second place. DeVries carded a round of five over par with 40 strokes.

Clayton Liddle finished in a tie for second for Denver. The Cyclones returning number one golfer carded a round of 42 strokes.

Despite the second place finish, Denver head coach Kevin Shedenhelm said Liddle will be a Cyclone which area golf fans should watch.

“He is a great player,” Shedenhelm said. “He will be a big one this year to be watching out for.”

Last season, Liddle did not qualify for the state tournament, but finished third overall at the district tournament.

Tying Liddle on Tuesday, number three golfer and senior Ashton Gonnerman also carded a round of 42 strokes.

Rounding out the Cyclones' top four, number six golfer sophomore Creyton Buhr recorded a round of 45 strokes.

Buhr finishing fourth on the team out of the sixth lineup spot helps illustrate what Shedenhelm said he believes to be a strength of his team.

“My third, fourth and fifth man can even jump in there,” Shedenhelm said. “That is what is good about this team. You never know who is going to shoot down in the low forties, high thirties. Anybody can get to those high thirties which is great.”

Combined with a crop of freshman that have shown the potential to make the varsity lineup, Shedenhelm said he believes his team will be much improved over last season.

“I think we are probably going to be better than last year,” Shedenhelm said. “We have about four or five seniors that came back and they are all on varsity. Then I have some freshman on my JV team that could possibly make the lineup by the end of the year. So, I think we are going to be okay. I would say upper part of the conference. Last year, we were kind of in the middle.”

The goals set by the Denver Cyclones for the 2021-22 season reflects Shedenhelm’s expectation of an improved Cyclones squad.

“Our long term goal would be state,” Shedenhelm said. “They want to win 90-percent of the meets this year. They want to try and place in the top three at conference.”

Despite the loss, Shedenhelm noted the importance of experiencing the unfavorable conditions at the La Porte City Golf Course on Tuesday.

“It is very crucial for us to get out and play other courses,” Shedenhelm said. “In this wind, I know the guys do not like it, but you never know…we might be faced with this type of weather at sectionals, districts, maybe at conference. So, you've got to be prepared at all times.”

Liddle mirrored his coach’s sentiment following the conclusion of the meet.

“I think it helps us a lot because we are going to see these conditions a lot more upcoming this season,” Liddle said. “I think it is a good practice for us this year to win some meets in this weather.”

