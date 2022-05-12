Columbus Catholic boys advance to 2A golf district

NEW HAMPTON – By finishing third in a 2A sectional at the New Hampton County Club Wednesday, Waterloo Columbus Catholic advanced to a 2A district at Mediapolis (Heritage Oaks) on May 16.

The Sailors finished behind Wapsie Valley (341), New Hampton (344) with a 353.

Jesup’s Jack Miller was medalist with an 81. Brody Blaylock of Wapsie Valley was runner-up, also with an 81, while Clay Moser of North Fayette-Valley (82) and Kyler Glenn of New Hampton (83) were third and fourth.

At Parkersburg in a 2A sectional at Legends Trail, Denver’s Clayton Liddle was medalist after shooting a 74 to beat Union of La Porte City’s Mack Schmitz by a stroke. Caleb Ham of Hudson was third, also with a 75, and Carson Costello of Dike-New Hartford advanced by finishing fourth with a 79.

Aplington-Parkersburg, Union of La Porte City and Hudson advanced as teams to the 2A district at Lincoln Valley Golf Course in State Center on May 16.

In Winthrop at Buffalo Creek Golf Course, Waterloo Christian’s Calvin Rowenhorst advanced to a 1A district meet at Traer (May 17) after shooting a 81 in sectionals.

East Buchanan, AGWSR (Ackley) and Don Bosco advanced as teams.

In Clarion, Grundy Center shot a 312 and Osage a 334 to advance to a 2A district with great performances at a 2A sectional at Clarmond CC.

Grundy Center’s Ashton Martens was the individual medalist with a 74, while teammate Dexter Whitehill was runner-up with a 79. Jayden Sharper of Osage and Colin Gordon of Grundy Center were third and fourth, respectively, also carding 79s.

The district meet will be held in Carroll at the Carroll Country Club on May 16.

At Cedar Falls, North Tama duo Michael Schrier and Trent Whitmore moved onto a 1A district at Traer (May 17) after carding rounds of 84 and 85 at Pheasant Ridge.

