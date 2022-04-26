Columbus beats Jesup, elements, to get to winning record

WATERLOO -- The Columbus Catholic boys’ golf team got a hard-won victory over Jesup.

The Monday match at Gates Park Golf Course was originally set up as a triangular between the two schools and BCLUW. The Comets had to cancel, turning the outing into a dual.

The final score was settled by 11 strokes, but the enemy that faced both teams in equal measure was the cold. Temperatures remained in the 30s all afternoon, with chilling winds following the golfers through all nine holes.

After all was said and done, Columbus Catholic coach Dan Butler gave his commendations to golfers from both schools for their willingness to stick it out through the dual. As for the Sailors themselves, the win was much-needed after finishing third last week in their quad against Aplington-Parkersburg and Dike-New Hartford.

“I congratulated all the guys who were out here because it was so brutal and a very tough gameplay,” he said. “And it only takes one hole out of nine to have a bad round, so I’m sure some of these guys at Jesup are very good golfers also.”

By days’ end, sophomores Jackson Mudd and John Meier ties for first place in the dual with 43 strokes total, but Mudd ultimately took the medal.

“During spring golf, you have a lot of tough days where you’re cold every day, so you’re used to this weather,” Mudd said. “You’ve just got to fight through it and I was able to fight through it and shoot a 43, which is alright.”

Columbus Catholic now has a winning record at 5-4. They’ll be heading to South Hills Thursday with a triangular against Hudson and East Marshall.

