Cedar Falls wins first meet of year, looks to win with blend of youth, experience

The conditions at the Gates Park Golf Course—long holes, fast greens and sunny weather—set the stage for the first win of the season for the Cedar Falls girl’s golf team on Monday in their first meet of the year.

The Tigers took home first place honors as a team with a combined score of 183 with their top four outperforming all but two other players on the course.

Despite the win, Tigers head coach Megan Youngkent said she felt the meet served as a means to establish a footing on the season for her team.

“I think for the first meet of the year, when we have had three weeks of tundra-like conditions for practice, it went really well,” Youngkent said. “I think the first meet of the year always serves as a way to get your shakes out.”

She also noted the competition provided an opportunity to learn the areas where her team needs to improve.

“I think we definitely have some things that we can see that we can work on and those came out today,” Youngkent said. “But, I also think there is a lot that we can say went well.”

Monday was also a coming out party of sorts for Molly Ratchford. The freshman ace said she welcomed the conditions after the recent string of unfavorable weather.

“It is amazing,” Ratchford said. “Considering that we have had nothing compared to this at practice, this is great.”

Ratchford earned medalist honors with the top score of the 19-player field. She carded a nine-hole round of 43 strokes, seven over par.

Ratchford may not have expected to win medalist honors before the announcement of the results. She described her performance as ‘pretty good considering it was the first meet.’

Finishing just behind Ratchford, Cedar Falls senior Marley Richter carded a round of 44 strokes, eight over par.

With the graduation of three seniors, Richter now finds herself in a much different situation and role this season.

“It is definitely a lot different than the last two years because we have had some really good leaders,” Richter said. “They were really good at showing us the tips and the advice that they had learned.”

Now, Richter serves as a veteran presence for the Tigers who can pass along their experience to a younger crop of players. In this role, Richter said she looks to the leaders of previous teams as examples of positive leadership.

“I have just tried to take what I have seen them do,” Richter said. “I have some really good examples from Megan Sawyer and Amara Lytle.”

Following the lead of that pair, Richter said she focuses on making the new players feel comfortable on varsity.

“Sometimes, it is hard for them to feel like [they] belong on varsity,” Richter said. “Once you tell them ‘you are supposed to be there, you are good enough,’ then they get a lot more confident and they relax. So, it is really important to support them so that they can relax…”

Only time will tell how the new-look Tigers will blend their mix of experience and youthful talent, but according to Youngkent, the team enters the season with a singular focus.

“I think that was what was on most of their minds is let’s get back to state and see what we can do,” Youngkent said. “I know there are a lot of individual goals that the girls have this year…but I think, collectively, if you asked any of them, the first that they would say is go back to state.”

Wahawks working towards goals

For the second place Waterloo West girl’s golf team, the quad meet provided an early look at a team faced with the challenge of replacing eight seniors.

Despite the tall task, the Wahawks picked up where they had left off last season as the team combined for a score of 216. According to head coach Kelly Nelson, West averaged around 215 or 216, last season.

However, Nelson said she hopes her squad improves on its previous season average.

“The number one goal is to break 200,” Nelson said. “I am hoping we can break 200 and then stay under.”

Nelson added that West can accomplish its sub-200 goals by improving on the greens.

“I think they need to work on their short game,” Nelson said. “That is the biggest thing that draws out the extra strokes…”

If the Wahawks accomplish that goal, it will be with a squad that blends varsity experience with fresh faces.

“We have three returners,” Nelson said. “Our number one, Maddie Dolan, has been first or second the last couple years. Evan [Miehe] was a strong third, last year…Grayson [Nielsen] has worked her way into our third this year.”

Junior Laynie Schoonover and sophomores Isabella Patterson and Olivia Wittmayer join the three returners as a group of ‘fresh people…with a good work ethic,’ according to Nelson.

On Monday, Miehe led the Wahawks as the returning senior finished her round with a score of 47 strokes.

Miehe said the Gates Park Golf Course played to her strengths as a player better suited for courses with longer holes, but also acknowledged one weakness.

“I think I did pretty well,” Miehe said. “I am very happy with how I did today… I do think that I am better on longer courses, but the greens were really hard today.”

Putting also caused trouble for West’s number one lineup player. Dolan finished in second place for the Wahawks and fifth overall with a score of 48 strokes while noting the effect her short game had on her score.

“Personally, I played alright, but I need to work on my short game a lot,” Dolan said. “I had a hole that did not go my way because of putting…My downfall was definitely my putting.”

Grayson Nielsen completed her nine-hole round with a score of 59 strokes placing her third on the Wahawks. Rounding out the varsity scorers for West, sophomore Olivia Wittmayer turned in a round of 62 strokes.

Trojans feature one healthy returning player, four ‘newbies’

A Waterloo East senior put together a strong performance at the meet despite being the only representative from the school to finish a full round.

Mea Schutte said she did not feel any pressure as the lone scorer for the Trojans and her performance would support that claim. The senior finished in a tie for eighth place with a score of 53 strokes.

“I feel like it went pretty good,” Schutte said. “It was the second meet of the season…I scored better than I have scored before…I think East golf is really relaxed. I always have a good time playing golf. So, I have never felt a whole lot of pressure.”

Schutte’s one woman show resulted from an injury to the only other returning Trojan, sophomore Alea Norman.

As the only experienced, healthy player on a team with four ‘newbies,’ Schutte said she focuses on encouraging the new players and making golf less intimidating.

“I really applaud them for trying something new because golf can be something that can be intimidating,” Schutte said. “It can be intimidating to get out there and do it. As captain, you want to encourage people to give it a try…You want to show them golf can be a fun time.”

Despite the lack of experience, boy’s golf coach Dan Hensing, who filled in for girl’s head coach Josh Barta who was on paternity leave, described what the Trojans have in their fresh faces.

“Really smart, really sharp girls—they are great to have on the team,” Hensing said. “You like kids like that. When they like to be coached…it makes it fun…”

With the right captain in place and a coachable group of newcomers, the future of Waterloo East girl’s golf looks bright.

