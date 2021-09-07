Cedar Falls boys cruise to metro golf title

Sports Staff
CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls had four golfers shoot 73 are better as the Tigers rolled to a 67-stroke victory in the boy’s metro golf meet at Pheasant Ridge Tuesday.
Cedar Falls was led by Max Tjoa and Jack Beecher. Both golfers carded 2-under 70s.
JJ Nelson shot a 72, and Owen Sawyer had a 73.
Waterloo West had three golfers card 87s – Fletcher Gerrans, Landon Sturch and Korbin Drape.
Waterloo East’s Eric Yu also had a 87 to pace the Trojans.
The Tigers finished with a score of 285, while West had a 352 and East a 379.
