PEOSTA – Led by Evan Schofield and Drew Larimer, the Cedar Falls boys’ golf team took eighth at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet Thursday at Thunder Hills Country Club.

Schofield finished tied for 12th with eight other golfers after carding a 77.

Schofield shot an even-par 36 on the front before slipping on the back nine. Larimer tied for 22nd, finishing one shot back of Schofield with a 78.

The Tigers carded a 316, just six shots out of a top-three finish.

Dubuque Wahlert won the tournament with a score of 300.

Reid Hall of Cedar Rapids Kennedy was the medalist with a 69.

Waterloo West took 13th out of 15 squads. The Wahawks were led by an 82 from Jackson Standford. Brody Schmidt had a 86.

Results

At Peosta

(Thunder Hills Country Club, par 71)

Teams: 1. Dubuque Wahlert 300, 2. C.R. Xavier 301, 3. Iowa City Liberty 310*, 4. Iowa City High 310, 5. C.R. Kennedy 313, 6. C.R. Prairie 315*, 7. Linn-Mar 315, 8. Cedar Falls 316, 9. Western Dubuque 318, 10. Dubuque Senior 325, 11. C.R. Washington 338, 12. Iowa City West 340, 13. Waterloo West 349, 14. Dubuque Hempstead 379, 15. C.R. Jefferson 427.

Individuals: 1. Reid Hall (CRK), 69, 2. Jack Rogers (ICH), 70, 3. Vaughn Tyler (ICL), 71, 4. Logan Otting (CRX), 72, 5. (tie) Preston Haefner (CRW), Ben Dolter (DW) and Jonah Oberfoell (DW), 74.

Cedar Falls: Evan Schofield 77, 2. Drew Larimer 78, Graham Bremner 82, Anthony Galvin 81, Ethan Boyle 80, Carson Wolfe 84.

West: Jackson Standford 82, Jay McCausland 89, Brody Schmidt 86, Garrett Stangl 92, Lane Carlson 94, Harrison Ritter 97.