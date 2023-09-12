The Cedar Falls boys’ golf team remained tied for fourth in the race for the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional Monday after round two at Dubuque Golf and Country Club.

The Tigers shot a round of 315 and now stand with a total of 631, which is 10 strokes back of third-place Iowa City Liberty.

After his second consecutive round of 77, Evan Schofield stands eighth overall for the Tigers in the individual competition.

At Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo, Waterloo West shot a 325 and currently are in six place in the Valley Division.

Freshman Jackson Stanford carded an 83 Monday and currently sits in 18th place overall with a 36 hole score of 165. Jay McCausland led the Wahawks with a 76 Monday.

Results

MVC Divisional

Mississippi Division

At Dubuque Country Club

(Super meet and 1st Divisional score in parenthesis)

Team results: 1. Dubuque Wahlert 295 (595), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 308 (609), 3. Iowa City Liberty 311 (621), 4. Cedar Falls 315 (631), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 327 (642), 6. Dubuque Senior 334 (659), 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 427 (854)

First round medalist: Ben Dolter (Wahlert), 69.

Cedar Falls: Evan Schofield 77, Drew Larimer 79, Anthony Galvin 80, Graham Bremner 80, Ethan Boyle 83, Carson Wolfe 84.

Valley Divisional

At Irv Warren GC

Team results: 1. Iowa City High 300 (610), 2. Western Dubuque 302 (620), 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 306 (619), 4. Linn-Mar 312 (627), 4. Iowa City West 312 (652), 6. Waterloo West 324 (674), 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 341 (680), 8. Dubuque Hempstead 328 (707).

Meet Medalist: Reid Hall 70.

Waterloo West: Jackson Stanford 83, Jay McCausland 76, Brody Schmidt 83, Garrett Stangl 87