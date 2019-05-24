Grundy Center didn't get a chance to overtake Harris-Lake Park when thunderstorms and unplayable course conditions forced the cancellation of Friday's second round of boys' state golf.
Thursday's results became final, and the Spartans finished second by three shots in the Class 1A tournament in Newton. Ashton Martens led Grundy Center with a 79 that was good for an eighth-place tie. Dexter Whitehill shot 80, Andrew Cox 82 and Matthew Sternhagen 84.
Ethan Streicher of Edgewood-Colesburg was the 1A individual champion after an opening-round 72.
In Class 2A at Marshalltown, Des Moines Christian edged West Branch and Carroll Kuemper for the team title while Kolby Shackelford of Panorama took the individual championship with a 69.
New Hampton was sixth and Union ninth in the team standings, respectively. Ryan Anderson's 76 paced New Hampton.
Nevada was the 3A champion at Fort Dodge with Spirit Lake second. West Delaware's Brandon Larsen carded a 69 for medalist honors.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Hogan Hansen tied for fourth at 73.
