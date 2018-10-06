Try 1 month for 99¢

CORALVILLE -- Waukee got off to a hot start Friday and secured the Class 4A boys' state golf tournament championship at Brown Deer Golf Club. Saturday's final round of play was cancelled due to impending weather and current course conditions, according to the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

With a team score of 289, Waukee defeated Pleasant Valley by seven strokes. Johnston is 13 shots back at 302, followed by Cedar Falls at 303.

Bettendorf's Matthew Garside was the individual leader after a round of 65. Waukee's Griffin Parker placed second at 68.

Cedar Falls got a one-over 72 from Ben Bermel that put him in a tie for 11th place. Jack Moody tied for 27th (76), Trevor Heinen tied for 32nd (77) and Joe Dean tied for 39th (78).

