POLK CITY -- Cedar Falls was unable to make a charge on a blustery Saturday at the Class 4A boys' state golf tournament.
After an opening-round 322 Friday that put the Tigers in second place just seven shots behind Waukee, Cedar Falls struggled to a 337 Saturday and settled into seventh place in the final standings.
Waukee hung on for the team title at 649, one stoke better than West Des Moines Valley. Pleasant Valley and Southeast Polk tied for third at 654 and West Des Moines Dowling and Ames tied for fifth at 656.
You have free articles remaining.
Dillon Burr of Linn-Mar captured the individual state title with a pair of 73s for a 146 total that was six shots better than runners-up Jack Roemer of Pleasant Valley and Nile Petersen of Cedar Rapids Washington. John Boettcher of Valley was fourth (153) and Jack Dumas of Pleasant Valley fifth (154).
Jack Moody and Luke Meyer were Cedar Falls' top finishers, tying for 19th place at 165. Moody shot a 79 Friday and an 86 Saturday. Meyer, who paced the Tigers Friday with a 78, added an 87 Saturday.
Kevin Yang (82-84-166) tied for 26th for Cedar Falls and Maxwell Tjoa (83-84-167) was 28th. Owen Sawyer tied for 35th (87-83-170) and Gus Ferguson tied for 62nd (95-86-181).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.