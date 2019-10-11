{{featured_button_text}}

POLK CITY -- Cedar Falls put itself within striking distance of the Class 4A boys' state golf championship Friday after the opening round at the Tournament Club of Iowa course.

Led by Luke Meyer's 78 and Jack Moody's 79, the Tigers posted a first-day score of 322 and trail Waukee by seven strokes. West Des Moines Valley and Pleasant Valley are tied for third at 325 with Ames fifth at 326.

Meyer's round was good for a ninth-place tie while Moody is tied for 12th. Kevin Yang shot an 82 to tie for 19th and Maxwell Tjoa finished at 83 for a share of 24th place.

Jack Roemer of Pleasant Valley put together a one-over par 72 for the individual lead. Dillon Burr of Linn-Mar is one shot back at 73.

