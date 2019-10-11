POLK CITY -- Cedar Falls put itself within striking distance of the Class 4A boys' state golf championship Friday after the opening round at the Tournament Club of Iowa course.
Led by Luke Meyer's 78 and Jack Moody's 79, the Tigers posted a first-day score of 322 and trail Waukee by seven strokes. West Des Moines Valley and Pleasant Valley are tied for third at 325 with Ames fifth at 326.
You have free articles remaining.
Meyer's round was good for a ninth-place tie while Moody is tied for 12th. Kevin Yang shot an 82 to tie for 19th and Maxwell Tjoa finished at 83 for a share of 24th place.
Jack Roemer of Pleasant Valley put together a one-over par 72 for the individual lead. Dillon Burr of Linn-Mar is one shot back at 73.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.