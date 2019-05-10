WINTHROP -- Don Bosco of Gilbertville and Grundy Center were among the teams that won boys' sectional golf championships Friday to advance to next week's district competition.
Don Bosco won at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop, posting a team score of 348 to edge Central City for the title.
Grundy Center won on its home course with a 339 total. AGWSR was close behind at 346, led by medalist Alex Hames (79). Grundy Center's Dexter Whitehill and Ashton martens tied for second at 82.
Other 1A area teams to advance from Friday sectionals include AGWSR, Union of La Porte City, South Winneshiek and Nashua-Plainfield.
Individually, East Buchanan's Nathan Schmitt, North Butler's Beau Thompson, Wapsie Valley's Tanner Bantz, Tripoli's Dawson Bergmann, Turkey Valley's Garrett Kurtenbach and North Tama's Paden Ketter moved on.
In Class 2A, New Hampton won the sectional at New Hampton Golf and Coutnry Club with North Fayette Valley also advancing, while Aplington-Parkersburg qualified for districts with a runner-up finish at Legends Trail Golf Course in Parkersburg and Union Community advanced with a runner-up showing at Dyersville.
Among the 2A individual district qualifiers were Jacob Wiersma of Hudson, the medalist at Parkersburg, Charlie Lorenz of Waterloo Columbus and Parker Smith of Denver.
In Class 3A, there were no area team qualifiers, but Waverly-Shell Rock's Hogan Hansen and Decorah's Jay Fjelstul advanced as individuals.
